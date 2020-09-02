While rain that occurred during the last week of the August was certainly welcome in the driest summer in decades, it will unfortunately be too late to save some fields.
"There are fields that have been top-killed now, particularly early tablestock and creamers," Ryan Barrett, the research and agronomy coordinator with the PEI Potato Board, said in a report to growers issued August 26. "There are other fields that are effectively dead and that will be too late for this rain, unfortunately. "
Barrett went on to say average set number appear similar to 2018 ( sometimes called the growing season from hell) and behind average. He added "The dry weather in late July and early August definitely meant that we had some aborted tubers, unfortunately. "
While most parts of the province did receive rain, Barrett said the totals varied widely across the Island going from 5-8 millimetres in the Oyster Bed Bridge to Savage Harbour area to close to 70 millimetres in the Miscouche area.
In communities that got 20 millimetres or more, Barrett said that will likely save fields that "have still been hanging on. Additional rainfall was being predicted for August 29 and 30 as this issue went to press.
"I am hearing some worries about scab in non-irrigated acres, which is not a surprise," Barrett said in his report. "I am also hearing reports of higher amounts of wireworm damage in some fields, particularly on the south shore. We’ll keep an eye on this as we get further into harvest season."
Prior to the late August rain, the general manager of the PEI Potato Board was predicting losses in the range of 20 per cent for the 2020 crop. Greg Donald called the growing season a disaster, noting the rainfall total in all parts of the Island for the June to August period was considerably less than 2001, which is considered the worst year for drought in recent memory.
Officials from the Potato Board and the Federation of Agriculture invited Premier Dennis King and Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson to tour some parched fields in mid-August.
The industry is hoping to convince the province to rescind the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes and instead allow irrigation in cases where science is able to prove it would be no threat to the groundwater supply.
Donald pointed out that in Ontario, "the only person that doesn't need a permit to dig an irrigation well is a farmer-- here it is just the exact opposite." Deep water wells are permitted for such uses as car washes, processing plants and golf courses. The Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change estimates that deep water wells use two per cent of the available groundwater supply annually and the agricultural wells that were grandfathered in when the moratorium was put in place use two per cent of that two per cent.
The Potato Board general manager said he felt the industry officials got a fair hearing from the politicians and department officials noting "we are fortunate here on PEI that we have a good working relationship with government."
While praising the efforts of the industry to improve soil organic matter and develop more drought resistant varieties, "the reality is all plants need water to grow." Ultimately, he said the issue of lifting the moratorium will have to be decided in the political arena and "we will see if the will is there."
Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey and Dr. Michael van den Heuvel of the Canadian Rivers Institute will enter the political fray when they make a presentation on the Water Act to members of the legislature Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability on September 17.
Meanwhile, Barrett said the number of potato pests and diseases has been generally low. Early blight numbers have trailed off considerably in the last two weeks. Grey mold (Bortrytis) numbers are primarily high at a few sites in Kings County, very low elsewhere. Late blight spores have still not been detected in PEI this season. Likewise, they have not been detected in New Brunswick or Maine, either.
“You can sum it up in two words. It’s dry,” Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings said prior to the recent rainfall, when the Souris area received 15-20 millimetres of rain. “The potential for yield is quite limited."
Keenan said the lack of rainfall has not only hurt his potato crop but many of the pollinator crops they grow in rotation.
Adam Jay, Chief Operations Officer at GW&R Visser Farms in Orwell, said the rain in early July gave crops a good start.
“We had more heat in June than we are used to getting so that helped the crop advance a little quicker than usual.”
Even so, below average precipitation for the remainder of July and August was detrimental.
“We are at a point now where, for some of our varieties, even if we do get rain they won’t recover,” Jay said prior to the rainfall. "That will likely translate into low yields."
Keenan said planting cover crops and plowing under organic matter has been good for moisture retention in the potato industry as well.
“It is just not enough when it is this dry,” he said. “The last few years have been getting consistently dryer and we do have climate change ... we are doing about all the things we can short of supplemental irrigation.”
Jay said a small portion of their crop is irrigated and it has been less affected by the lack of precipitation.
