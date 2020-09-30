The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us a lot about the ability of governments to lead, and our willingness to follow. The fear of the unknown, and the very real possibility of dying, certainly helped get our attention.
While the American’s pursuit of “life, liberty and happiness”, and a president with the judgment and empathy of a fencepost, has led to a tragic number of deaths and soaring infection rates there, Canadian’s sense of collective responsibility, and yes deference to authority, has meant much better results here, certainly in the Maritimes.Showing leadership on environmental challenges seems much more difficult.
The question of whether to do research on the impact of deep irrigation wells on water resources, and the disclosure that five farms were allowed to pump water out of the Dunk River despite levels being below the Stream Maintenance Flow level, a standard designed to protect aquatic life and river resources, has people wondering if this will ever change.
The Dennis King government came in with a lot of good will on the environment front. King certainly said all the right things during the election campaign and for good reason. The Greens and leader Peter Bevan Baker had extraordinary support in the months leading up to the election. The environment was the one file that Wade MacLauchlan and his Liberals just couldn’t seem to get right.
Expectations had been so high that a self-made academic who clearly understood that PEI’s natural resources were under threat would demand that crop rotation regulations and buffer zone rules be strictly enforced, and set the Irvings straight that there would be no new irrigation wells, holding ponds, or land purchases. He did none of these. The Water Act seemed to be in consultation limbo. For his part Dennis King talked about organic matter and cover crops, organic farming, and a new farmland bank. To top it off, the Greens elected eight MLAs and hold the balance of power in a minority government (at the moment). Surely the environment is in good hands now.
I’m as guilty as anyone thinking that strong regulations and strict enforcement can make things right. I remember in 1995 pleading with the then agriculture minister (off camera) to bring in strong buffer zone rules to stop the endless occurrence of fish kills and soil erosion into waterways. Buffer zones were introduced but about half the size that had been recommended. And half measures has been the pattern on most environmental challenges. Why?
Many think it’s simple, that farmers and farm groups have enough clout to water down new regulations. I think it ’s more complicated. Farmers who become politicians like George Webster, Robert Henderson, now Bloyce Thompson have personal experience, or from friends and neighbours, that a brutally competitive marketplace has made it difficult for farmers to pay the bills. They find it difficult to add to that burden.
And non-farmers like Wade MacLauchlan, now Dennis King, are likely sympathetic to personal stories as well. The five farmers who had been cut off from pumping directly from the Dunk River at the end of July, and desperately needed water in mid August, did meet with King. Everyone is clear that the Premier did not say yes at that meeting. Instead he asked that the farmers work with Environment department officials. Days later there was a plan developed for reduced pumping and King is paying a price for that.
From everything I’ve read and heard over the years holding ponds, and properly placed irrigation wells, have less impact on water flows than pumping directly from streams, but this is still a clear indication of how vulnerable the half dozen watersheds around Kensington are to overuse. Climate change will only make this worse.
I should also add that citizens of Charlottetown never had to ask permission to use water during all those years when streams in the Winter River watershed ran dry during the summer. And rural Islanders certainly don’t get a new tax payer funded well field with, yes, deep high capacity wells drilled, to solve their water shortage problems.
I think the Watershed Alliance had every reason to criticize what happened, especially the lack of consultation. Disclosure and transparency would definitely have helped here. It’s the erosion of trust that’s probably the biggest fallout, just as farmers and watershed groups have been trying to build relationships, and Dennis King is trying to provide leadership in one of his most challenging files.
