The previous Liberal administration dismissed the idea of a tax credit for farmers donating food championed by one of its caucus members, briefing papers provided by department staff to Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson show.
The briefing papers were obtained by Island Farmer publisher Paul MacNeill through an Access to Information request. During the spring legislature session in 2016, both current speaker Colin LaVie (who was then opposition agriculture and fisheries critic) and government backbencher Kathleen Casey had motions on the order paper calling on the government to institute a tax credit for producers who donate food to charities. The opposition motion passed unanimously.
Casey, who did not reoffer in the April 23 election, questioned then agriculture and fisheries minister Alan McIsaac on the issue during the 2016 fall sitting. McIsaac, who also did not re-offer, called the idea "one of the most exciting pieces of legislation we’ll be bringing forward." He promised the tax credit would be in place by 2018, saying "We have two of our staff that are working on this, putting a considerable amount of time into this very topic. We are working with the Department of Education, Department of Health, because they are very important parts to it as well because we want quality food in our health care system and also in our school system."
However, the briefing paper given to Thompson indicates the previous government decided to focus "more broadly on community food security outcomes through investments in the Community Food Security Program."
That program encourages the use of fresh, local food in government institutions like schools. A pilot project was offered in a number of schools last year but was not renewed for the current school year. Education Minister Brad Trivers indicated the lateness in approving the budget for current fiscal year due to the election caused the program to be put on hold and he has pledged to renew the effort next fall.
The briefing paper notes the Canada Revenue Agency maintains a program that allows registered charities to issue tax receipts for fresh food donations. The department notes also indicate that "consultation with food banks revealed some prefer not to issue receipts due to the administrative burden and some have limited capacity to accept large amounts of raw agricultural product."
Nova Scotia, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec currently have legislation allowing for provincial tax credits. The briefing paper notes "public feedback was generally supportive of food awareness activities; however some respondents suggested dollars would be better spent on addressing food insecurity in the province."
