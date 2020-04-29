British Columbia farmer Chris Bodnar explained to Globe and Mail reporter Justine Hunter the dilemma facing so many producers across Canada right now, “You don’t plant a crop if you don’t know how you’re going to sell it.” Bodnar and other farmers have just a couple of weeks to figure this out. Canada’s growing season is the one thing that even a virus pandemic won’t change.
This isn’t like the oil industry crisis. People have stopped driving their cars, but they still need to eat. The thing is they’re now eating at home rather than at restaurants, cafeterias or ball parks and that’s caused far more disruption in supply chains than Canadians had expected.
On PEI it’s impacted everyone from large process potato growers, to dairy farmers, to smaller market gardeners. Fast food joints don’t need french fries, fancier eateries don’t need the local greens, and Tim Hortons doesn’t need big plastic bags of cream.
Industry officials here say demand will fall about 20% across the board. Gamblers might risk that the restrictions we’re living with will end in weeks rather than months, but most acknowledge that throwing dice might be fun in Las Vegas, but production costs are just too high to bet against what health experts are predicting. In the background of all of this are the additional expenses for Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing regulations that must be met.
The cuts in production will be felt throughout the economy as support industries lose sales and work as well.
Then there are the farms producing vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and brussel sprouts that will be in demand. They rely on foreign workers from Mexico and the Caribbean to do the
heavy lifting of planting, weeding and harvesting. These workers make up about eight per cent of the labour force on PEI and would normally be working by now. It’s work that Canadians have been unwilling to do for decades now. Without the needed labour cole crop producers say crops will rot in the fields similar to what’s happened in Europe already.
The story for livestock producers is different again. Demand remains strong and PEI’s Atlantic Beef Products plant is working at full capacity with many measures being taken to keep the workforce healthy. With restaurants closed there’s a drop-off in demand for very high end cuts like beef tenderloin and prime ribs, but plant officials say it’s able to meet the demand for beef and hamburger in this region.
For producers, price is the issue. They were already bad before the pandemic began, and are now being further eroded by serious COVID-19 outbreaks and closures amongst workers at huge meat packing operations in High River Alberta and Sioux Falls South Dakota, and there are others. This means many U.S. and prairie farmers can’t ship, and the backlog risks further depressing prices. At the same time it will lead to meat shortages in supermarkets.
At the moment prices are holding steadier in eastern North American markets. Cattle producers here are watching the big Cargill plant in Guelph Ontario and hoping it can keep its workforce healthy. If it closes then there will be the same oversupply issues, and prices will fall further.
Several farm organizations including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture say with so much uncertainty, and food security at risk, the federal government needs to offer assurances there will be a market for what’s being produced. The government has delayed repayment of earlier loans, but farmers say more is needed including an Emergency Fund to cover increasing costs.
The U.S. government has announced $19 billion in aid for farmers, and has promised more, and there are strong indications Canada will act as well.
I’m sure many are confused about the anxiety amongst farmers. Food is an absolute necessity and farmers should feel more needed and secure with international trade disrupted, and demand at supermarkets climbing every week. Here’s the thing. There’s been a breakdown in trust and relationships throughout the marketing chain over the last two decades as wholesalers, retailers and processors merged and exerted ruthless economic pressure on farmers to keep driving prices down. Competition from low cost-low wage countries just added to this. They’re going to need some proof that what looks like market opportunities now are real and sustainable.
Consumers have a huge role in how this plays out. Many say they’re seeking the security of buying from local farmers, and are willing to tailor their diet to “just the basics please”. It’s a fundamental change in consumer behaviour that for decades has been ruled by choice and price. Annapolis Valley farmer Greg Gerrits told the Canadian Press “I’m not sure how long this fascination with local produce will last. It would be nice to think people will learn something and support their local farmers, but humans don’t learn very easily.”
