Since his grandfather planted the first crop of spuds back in 1954,William Visser said G Visser and Sons has been committed to taking care of the land.
As a multigenerational family farm that ships tablestock potatoes across Canada and the United States, William said they are acutely aware of the need to treat both land and water as the valuable resources they are. Visser said they are committed to following the best management practices to ensure their farm is both environmentally and economically sustainable, not only for today but into the future.
William admits he “can’t say enough” about the expertise he receives from staff at the Department of Agriculture and Land.
A number of them accompanied Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson when he paid a visit to the Orwell operation recently as part of what he called a weekly road trip to farms across the Island during August and September.
In addition to planting both table stick and processing potatoes, the company also has a packing operation where it handles both its own brand as well as contracting out its packing services to other growers.
Visser told the minister the farm is working to put all of its land under a four year rotation, adding “we are about 80 per cent there now.” He said G Visser does not do any fall plowing and plants a mixture in his rotation including Sorghum-Sudangrass, Pearl Millett, radishes, grasses as well as buckwheat and mustards to combat wireworm.
Tobin Stetson from the department gave a demonstration of the drone technology he and other staff members use to give Visser and other growers a bird’s eye view of their operations.William explained the drone provides him a full picture of his fields, allowing him to pinpoint how much fertilizer and other chemicals are required with pin- point accuracy. It can also show which parts of the field may be wetter or need special attention.
For William, the added bonus is the mapping can be done in minutes. He added “these (the department staff) are my go to people anytime I have a question or a problem. They are great people to work with.”
Like most farmers across the province, Vissers experienced drought like conditions for much of the summer. Many areas of the province recorded less rainfall during the June through August period than in 2001, which was the driest summer in recent memory.
That has sparked calls for the province to reconsider lifting the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes. Rather than shy away from the
issue, the agriculture and land minister asked Visser for his opinion.
The veteran potato farmer first appeared surprised at the question but Thompson said he wanted to hear feedback from the people most impacted. Visser said the growing season is becoming hotter and drier and “we just can't grow crops without water.”
