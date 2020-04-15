While producers in some provinces have been forced to dump milk due to declining demand in the restaurant industry in the wake of COVID-19, the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI is hopeful that scenario can be avoided.
"We have made some adjustments to our quota," said Gordon MacBeath, who recently took over the post from Harold MacNevin.
The Marshfield producer explained the situation in other provinces was more of a distribution problem than a production problem. He said Ontario for example, which has a central distribution system, was not able to move quick enough to move product lost to the restaurant trade into retail sales, where the demand has been rising since people are spending more time at home.
Here on PEI, distribution is handled by the two dairies-- ADL and Purity-- so they were able to move quicker to make adjustments. MacBeath noted Dairy Farmers of PEI has an "excellent" working relationship with both dairies.
That being said, MacBeath said the loss of the restaurant market is significant. Traditionally, restaurant meals account for approximately 30 per cent of the market. ADL president Chad Mann has indicated the company has already lost a number of orders from restaurants.
MacBeath is confident demand for Island milk will continue to remain strong at the retail level. In fact, he expects the demand for locally produced products will continue to grow even after the pandemic has faded into the history books.
While trade agreements like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the European Union and the Canada/United States/Mexico Agreement have seen more imported milk products on store shelves, the board chair said it is clear consumers want locally produced dairy products.
While there have been no major food shortages yet as part of this pandemic (the hot items flying off the shelves have been toilet paper and hand sanitizer), MacBeath said many consumers may be worried about that possibility and "what I am hearing is that they favour locally produced products."
