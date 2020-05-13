As growers across the country begin planting the 2020 crop, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada is urging them to consider "all available information" to best match supply with demand in what is arguably the most uncertain growing season in recent memory.
"Much uncertainty lies about future demand for the crop and what is the appropriate supply to meet the needs of the public as their buying and eating habits evolve due to COVID-19 distancing requirements," Kevin MacIsaac said in a memo to the industry.
He noted french fry processors have seen a decline in sales, as restaurants have been forced to reduce their sales to take-out only. The former chair of the PEI Potato Board noted "Unfortunately, depending on which markets these individual factories supply, we understand the cuts could range from 15% to 30% below last year. When fryers are able to make these final estimates available to their growers, producers in turn should only plant what is required for those contracted volumes. "
MacIsaac went on to say demand for fresh potatoes was strong at the start of the pandemic as consumers got used to staying at home more and cooking meals. Since that time, he said sales of potatoes in the carton category have slowed, noting "These larger count size potatoes typically sold into the food service sector have been backing up as a result of fewer consumers able to choose their potato menu selection within the walls of a restaurant."
As well, the general manager noted some potatoes originally destined for processing are now being offered on the table market.
"The recommendation is that growers plant only those acres for their market which have a known volume at a known price," MacIsaac said. "Although fresh cuts are not as substantial as in the processing sector, information to date suggests the table market may need 10-15% less potatoes than last year."
That being said, he explained it is difficult to determine when the market might begin to return to some semblance of normalcy and how long it will take for the market to correct itself. He added "at this time, it is estimated that it could take from six months to a year, to reach historical consumption and sales levels."
The general manager said seed growers have the very important task of supplying the basic start to processing, table and chip crops. Unfortunately, he explained they in turn will need to adjust their planting intentions, as their markets to some customers in the other sectors have declined substantially below last year.
" Last year’s potato supply was significantly reduced in North America and Europe, due to adverse weather conditions particularly experienced at harvest," he went on to say. "With different growing and harvest conditions, the planted acreage could have provided a much larger inventory of potatoes. Ultimately it is up to each individual grower to make those planting decisions which have the opportunity to provide better prosperity and sustainability for their farm business and family. Collectively, the industry will need everyone’s support to work together as it moves out of these uncertain times in the world. "
