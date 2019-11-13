The chair of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission offered MLA's an explanation of why the ownership limits under the Lands Protection Act are not as straightforward as they appear during an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
While the ownership limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations have not changed since the legislation was passed in 1982, Scott MacKenzie explained there have been changes in how the calculation is determined.
In 2015, the concept of arable versus non-arable land was introduced, allowing for an exemption of up to 400 acres for individuals or 1,200 for corporations for non-arable land. Another major change has been the lease in/lease out provisions that allows for an exemption of up to 500 acres for individuals and 1,500 acres for corporations for land leased to others.
"If you lease out 500 acres that gives you an availability to bring in 500 acres as well," MacKenzie told the meeting. "So, as part of your crop rotation, you can have 500 acres of potatoes year one, then you can lease out that land to another farmer that wants to put grain or clover or whatever on it, as part of a proper and good husbandry of the land."
He reminded the committee the changes that allow for the lease in/lease out calculations to be counted in the land holdings have a sunset clause. If it is not renewed by the end of 2020, the practice will stop.
MacKenzie said the farming community should receive an indication soon on what will happen after next year. He added "If you have a situation where someone has a corporation and they’re juggling 1,500 acres of leased-in land and leased-out land, and if that’s not going to continue, then they will have to deal with that. "
MacKenzie explained when the exemptions for non-arable land and the lease in/lease out provisions are included, the upper limits rise to 1,900 acres for individuals and 5,700 acres for corporations.
"For an individual to get to 1,900 acres, they get an exemption if they have 400 acres of non-arable land, plus they can lease out up to half of their arable land to a max of 500 acres," the IRAC chair explained. "These are the upper limits if somebody is juggling their landholdings in a very, very careful way to ensure that they hit the maximum. We don’t see that very often, but that’s what the real maximums are there. "
MacKenzie told Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton the commission gets calls periodically asking them to look into cases where an individual or corporation may be over the limit. The chair said he encourages the calls but added "Based on the facts and evidence we have right now" nobody is over the limit.
The commission chair told Beaton he couldn't comment on the public perception there may be some companies over the limit, saying "I can only deal with the facts and if someone provides us with facts that we can look into, and we will, that indicate that someone is over their limits, we will look into that."
