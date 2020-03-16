The Maritime Beef Conference planned for this weekend at the Delta Beausejour in Moncton has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronoavirus.
"We want to ensure we do our part to limit the risk of COVID-19 to attendees and appreciate the Delta and other stakeholders working with us on a reschedule," notes a Facebook post from the council. "All sponsors, registrations, and speaker commitments will be honoured at the time of reschedule so we are just spending the next few days sorting out some of those logistics. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay tuned for updates. "
