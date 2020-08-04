As a third generation farmer hoping to build a future in the Island's major industry, Ila Matheson is proud to serve as the province's representative on the new Agricultural Youth Council.
An animal science student at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture, Ila operates Springwater Farm in Albion Cross along with her parents, George and Melanie Matheson, and sister Rae. Ila said she first heard about the council from a 4-H leader and "after thinking it over I decided to apply."
The council, announced by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau in late July, has 25 representatives from a diverse mix of subsectors from across the agriculture and agri-food industry, as well as from every province and the North. There were over 800 applications received.
The council will be offering a youth perspective on the issues and challenges facing the industry. Ila said the group will be holding its first virtual get acquainted session this month to begin the job of planning an agenda for the issues it would like to tackle.
Ila is hoping the council can help provide a more positive image for the industry and help to combat what she called the "misinformation and misconceptions" many in the non-farming community have about agriculture.
"I am hoping we can help to emphasize the positive developments that are happening within the industry," she said.
Having grown up on the family sheep farm, Ila said she decided very early in life she would like to pursue a career in agriculture. She added "I really couldn't see myself doing anything else."
While she is the only current student at the Truro campus to sit on the panel, both the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick representatives (Lauren Peters and Jerry Bos respectively) are Dal Ag alumni. Dean Dr. David Gray is extremely proud of that fact, adding “Agriculture is our future and it is crucial that our young people are actively involved in shaping the future of this industry across Canada."
In announcing the panel, Bibeau said the group will provide their insights on a variety of topics, which could include: how the sector is adapting to COVID-19, business risk management programs, sustainable agriculture, market diversification, skills and labour, intergenerational farm transfers, and mental health. The Council is slated to meet several times a year.
“As a farmer, I am at the foundation of the agricultural industry, with particular interests towards livestock,” explained Ila. “I wish to represent the challenges at this level of the industry because farmers make up such a small percentage of our general population. I am delighted to be involved with this council because it is important to be at the table for things that directly affect one's livelihood.”
Matheson said she looks forward to meeting and networking with the other council members, calling it a chance to learn more about agriculture in other parts of the country. The application process for the panel included a series of questions on each candidate's experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector, a short essay on a significant issue facing youth in the sector and how they proposed to address it.
"I'm looking forward to virtually meeting the members of the first-ever Canadian Agricultural Youth Council," Bibeau said. "Each of these young leaders will bring a unique experience and perspective to the table. Together, the members will help shape the future of Canada's sustainable agricultural industry."
