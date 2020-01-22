This wasn’t the first moment Michael McCain grabbed headlines, but this time he wasn’t trying to save his company.
On social media, McCain captured what many Canadians are feeling about the senseless tragedy of Ukrainian Airline Flight 752 being destroyed by an Iranian missile just after take-off from Tehran two weeks ago. However his public criticism and mocking of U.S. President Donald Trump is not something most CEO’s of a large multi-national food company would take on. Canadians should feel proud that he did.
Many PEI livestock producers will remember Michael McCain. He was the boss at Maple Leaf in the early 2000’s when both the provincial government and PEI hog producers were desperately trying to keep a hog slaughtering plant here open. PEI taxpayers had spent tens of millions to build a new plant following the closure of the old Canada Packers operation, and wanted Maple Leaf to run it. It did for a while, but McCain’s regular visits to PEI turned into angry, negative events that essentially showed how little leverage PEI producers had. Pork production here was too small to matter to a national company.
McCain and Maple Leaf eventually walked away in 2006. What always left an impression with me covering this story was the contrast between Michael McCain and his older brother Scott who was always upbeat and positive. Michael McCain was the business school graduate, always very tough, cold and calculating.
Michael McCain’s biggest challenge came in 2008 when listeria, a serious food borne disease, was discovered in cold cuts coming from a Maple Leaf plant in Toronto. Over 20 people died nationwide, and thousands more were affected. Michael McCain received a lot of credit for immediately recalling all 220 packaged meat products it produced, and publicly taking responsibility for what happened. He made no excuses, saying the company failed its
customers and vowed it wouldn’t happen again.
Communication strategists like Don Watt praised McCain for how he handled the situation. "I think for the chief executive to be on camera about it is the most effective way, and probably the only thing that should be done in a situation like this.”
OK, McCain was fighting for the survival of a company generating $3 to $4 Billion a year so there was a lot at stake. His Twitter comments from January 12, typed on a Sunday evening four days after the airliner was downed killing all 176 aboard, were something completely different. He first grieved about the loss of a family belonging to an employee “ 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid.”
McCain then went much further finding blame for the tragedy where many Canadians think it lies, the thoughtless misadventures of Donald Trump. “A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line”. These are words Justin Trudeau would probably like to say, words I’d like to have written, words many Canadians are feeling in their guts.
The same communications specialists who praised Michael McCain for his handling of the listeria outbreak would no doubt have cautioned him against the series of tweets if he’d asked. Maple Leaf stock fell in the days after the news broke, and hard-nosed business reporters like Terence Corcoran complained that “Michael McCain’s rant oversteps boundaries of good corporate governance”.
There is certainly risk. The U.S. is a critical market for Maple Leaf, with both production facilities there, and a very important consumer market it competes in. We all know that America is deeply divided on Trump and everything he does, so not surprisingly a #Boycott MapleLeafFoods hashtag was quickly trending.
I’d like to think that the common sense New Brunswick upbringing McCain had growing up in Carleton County helped him ignore what he’d been taught at business school, and realize this is an especially difficult moment for Canadians. McCain has a personal connection with someone who lost loved ones and that would generate the grief and anger, but more needed to be said.
It demanded that “truth speak to power.” That it came from a wealthy establishment figure, was presented in a very public venue sure to get attention of the media, and bluntly laid responsibility for the tragedy at the feet of Donald Trump, has changed my impressions of the man. I used to think of Michael McCain as cold and calculating. Not anymore.
