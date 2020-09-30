As the driest summer in two decades officially comes to a close, the moratorium on deep water wells for agriculture purposes continues to generate headlines on a number of fronts.
First there was the revelation the province allowed five producers to extract water from the Dunk River in late August at a time when the flow was below the government's own recommendations for maintenance of the river.
This should serve as a lesson in how not to proceed. It is a shining example of the need for a clear and consistent policy on water extraction. An ad hoc approach is not in the best interest of either the environment or the agricultural industry.
Then there was Premier Dennis King's remarks to reporters following the official opening of the Cavendish Farms Research Centre. The processor has never been shy about calling for an end to the moratorium but it deserves full marks for opening the centre and working to develop varieties that are more drought resistant. Climate change is going to be a fact of life for a long, long time and these new varieties are essential to the long term future of the industry, although c9oncerns over who will own the patent have to be addressed.
The premier said a "grown up discussion" has to be held on the issue based on science rather than politics, telling reporters "The only way to do that is around using research and independent data."
That was essentially the argument put forward by Executive Director Robert Godfrey of the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Dr. Michael Van den Heuvel of the Canadian Rivers Institute when they appeared before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. They proposed drilling test wells across the province to study the issue.
Regardless of where you stand on the matter I think it is hard to argue Godfrey's point the moratorium is discriminatory to the agriculture industry. There are 308 high capacity wells in PEI now with just 35 of those being agriculture wells in existence before the moratorium.
To my knowledge, and I stand to be corrected, there has never been any objection to a municipality expanding its water system.Ditto for car washes, golf courses or fish plants. There may have been concerns around building some of these structures, but they are usually not related to water use.
Why is an agriculture well more of an environmental danger than a well pumping the same volume but used for a car wash or a golf course? Why are these other industries essentially getting a free pass from environment and watershed groups?
Nobody should argue for carte blanche for agriculture or any other industry for that matter. However, I think the same questions have to be asked when any deep water well is dug regardless of who is doing the digging or what the end use will be.
