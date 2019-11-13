The Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island (PEI), in collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), has launched a new app to help Islanders better access workplace health and safety information.
The new app provides mobile access to the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act and provides relevant, up-to-date information on 20 common health and safety topics, with further topics to be developed over the coming years. In addition to the new mobile app, WCB has also created a web version that provides users with a consistent look and feel when navigating on a desktop or laptop computer.
“The new mobile app provides quick and easy access to key information that will help keep Island workplaces safe" said Cheryl Paynter, WCB’s CEO. “This means that wherever employers and workers are working, they can find information on health and safety requirements at their fingertips.”
Current app topics include: confined spaces, duties of employers and workers, fall protection, impairment, noise, violence in the workplace and working alone. Each topic links to related resources, such as summaries, legislative interpretations, prevention updates and hazard alerts. The app does not presently address all workplace health and safety legislation; therefore users should always refer back to the legislation or regulation for specific requirements that relate to their applicable industry.
“We were pleased to work with WCB PEI to develop their new mobile app and website,” said Gerry Culina, Manager, General Health and Safety Services, CCOHS. “With changing workforces and advances in technology, it is important to continue to offer new ways to access safety information and resources.”
The PEI Guide to OHS Legislation app is free and can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, depending on the type of device you use – search for “PEI OHS Guide.” More information can also be found on our website at wcb.pe.ca/ohsguide.
