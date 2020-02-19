As a farmer for close to four decades, Donald MacDonald is no stranger to stress.
MacDonald and his brother, Reg, ran Apple Valley Farms until 2016 when it was purchased by IPCOP Hogs. MacDonald remains active in the operation, which targets its product to specialty markets in Canada and the United States.
The veteran producer is featured in a video on farmerstalk.ca, a new website launched recently by the Department of Agriculture and Land to encourage those in the farm community to seek help in dealing with stress and mental health issues.
In the video, Donald recalls an incident about a year ago when he and a friend were moving pigs from one trailer to another. The pair talked about the low prices the industry was experiencing and his friend expressed a wish that he was no long involved in the industry.
"I said there is a job available maybe that would interest you," Donald said. "His comment was 'no, I guess I'm in this until I die."
The next day, MacDonald found out his friend had taken his own life.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson also had a similar and powerful story to tell when he announced the program at the recent annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. He too had a friend commit suicide. He joined friends and neighbours in helping to transport his cattle to market, adding that was one of the main incentives behind setting up the new program.
"Hopefully we can prevent this from happening again," he told the federation members.
The site includes personal messages about mental health, links to support services and advice on how farmers can take care of their mental health before it becomes a crisis. The minister said farming is a tough business and farmers are tough people.
However, it is also an industry that features many factors out of the control of the individual producer-- trade deals, market fluctuations and the weather-- just to name a few. Thompson said farmers all too often suffer in silence and "we want people to know they are not alone and there are services available to help."
There is a talk bubble on the site that can be downloaded to spark conversation and send social media messages of support using the hashtag #FarmersTalk.
“You can talk about your own experiences, you can offer encouragement – the important thing is that we let each other know that we are there for each other as farmers dealing with stress, depression or anxiety,” Thompson said. “I want my fellow farmers to understand that they are not in this struggle alone.”
One of those resources is the Farmer Assistance Program, which has been operated by the federation since 2004 and is now available free of charge to any farmer in the province. Last year, professional counsellors Frank Bulger and Jan Henry dealt with over 140 farmers, offering up to six free sessions to farmers, their families and their employees dealing with mental health issues.
Bulger told the meeting stress and anxiety can manifest itself in a variety of ways both emotionally and physically. He said the program offers everything from couples and family counselling to help dealing with addictions and financial issues.
"If you see your neighbour struggling, it is ok to ask them if they need help," Bulger said.
He said the service is completely anonymous and outgoing federation president David Mol said it is important every farmer on PEI knows help is available. He added “Mental health is an incredibly important issue in today’s farming environment and it is crucial that as an industry we stand beside each other and ensure people’s well being is taken care of. The Farmer Assistance Program is there for that reason and we look at Farmers Talk as one more way to shed light on this issue and how we are not alone.”
MacDonald said he will always wonder what would have happened had his friend known that help was available.
“This was a solid, hard working guy, who didn’t talk much about things that were bothering him,” MacDonald said. “I think sometimes people in this industry just feel that there isn’t a way to get out or to improve things. If people can talk about how they are doing and if we can listen to each other maybe that will help.”
