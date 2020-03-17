The National Farmers Union is cancelling the annual meeting of District 1, Region 1 slated for March 31 as a result of concerns over COVID- 19.
"We have decided to postpone the meeting on the advice of public health officials," said Edith Ling, the women's district director. "We have not set an alternate date."
The convention was slated for the Milton Hall starting at 10 a.m. National President Katie Ward was due to address delegates on a recent report compiled by the national office on climate change and the farm financial crisis.
