Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.
The award was established by the Department of Agriculture in 2003 to mark the contribution of Gilbert Clements— the first full time environment minister in the province’s history and a former lieutenant governor. Clements died in 2012. The award is now co-sponsored by the Department of Agriculture & Forestry and the PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program.
Each year this award is given to an enterprise that is environmentally and socially responsible in the production and/or marketing of agricultural products from a sustainable system. Island agricultural producers and commodity groups are eligible for nomination. Submissions should detail the nominee’s overall approach to environmental stewardship, community involvement and role in increasing public awareness about sustainable agricultural practices.
The title includes a cash award of $2,500 along with a keepsake trophy. Groups and individuals were encouraged to nominate individuals. Candidates were evaluated as to how they minimized their operation's footprint on the environment by working to preserve and improve water and air quality, to protect the land and to promote wildlife.
Nomination forms are available on the PEI Federation of Agriculture website Deadline for nominations is, January 10– Nominations should be submitted to: JoAnn Pineau PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program 420 University Avenue, Suite 110, Charlottetown, PE, C1A 7Z5 Fax: 902-368-7204 Email: joann@peifa.ca. The award will be presented during the federation's annual meeting in late January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.