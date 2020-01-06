The Atlantic Veterinary College is seeking nominations for its 2019 Atlantic Award of Excellence in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Care.
This annual award recognizes veterinarians who have made significant contributions to animal health and welfare in Atlantic Canada. The award will be presented at the Atlantic Provinces Veterinary Conference in April. For detailed criteria and a nomination form, visit www.upei.ca/avc/community; call 902-566-0589; or email avc@upei.ca.
Nominations are due January 31. Send nominations and letters of support by mail to:
Atlantic Award of Excellence Nominating Committee c/o Dean’s Office, Atlantic Veterinary College 550 University Avenue, Charlottetown, PEI C1A 4P3
