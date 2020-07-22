The 2020 edition of Open Farm Day will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, which is sponsored by the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee. The event, held in September, usually sees thousands of Islanders and visitors flock to farms across the province that have laid out the welcome mat.
"Due to the uncertainties and restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a physical Open Farm Day will not be possible this year." notes a statement from the committee. " However, we would like to bring the farms to the public with a VIRTUAL Open Farm Day. 2020 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Open Farm Day in Atlantic Canada, and we are looking for participating farms to join us for this special virtual celebration. "
Producers wishing to take part in the event on September 20 have two options--hosting a Facebook Live on the farm business Facebook page or capturing pre-filmed videos of the farm. Staff and volunteers at the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee will offer support by visiting the farm and looking after the filming/editing of the videos.
The prerecorded videos will be posted on a joint Atlantic YouTube channel and on the Open Farm Day Facebook page. Any producers wishing to take part or looking for further information is asked to emailpeiopenfarmday@gmail.com.
