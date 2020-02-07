The PEI Certified Organic Producers Association will be holding its annual research day February 19 at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Research Station.
The day will begin at 10 a.m. with an overview of research projects from Karen Murchison, who is research coordinator for the cooperative. The morning will also include presentations from Stephanie Hughes on the Seed Change Project ; Dr. Tandra Fraser on the Efficacy of Biological N Source in Potatoes & Soybeans and Chiel Middelkamp with a producer perspective on the Efficacy of Biological N Source.
Just before lunch, Mark Grimmet will talk about on the AAFC Living Labs Project and there will be an update on Atlantic Grains Council On-Farm Projects from Brian Craig and Harvey Cairns. The afternoon will begin with a presentation from Todd Kabaluk on the Efficacy of Biological Control of Wireworm in Carrots. Participants will then have the opportunity to provide ideas for future research projects.
