As the Island dairy industry deals with a loss of markets due to a decline in restaurant sales, Dairy Farmers of PEI has set a penalty for overproduction.
Starting in April, any producer who delivers milk in excess of the allotted quota will pay a penalty of $20.00 per hectolitre shipped. The penalty will remain in place until further notice.
