As early planting begins in the country's largest potato producing province, the changing marketplace caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is looming large.
The closure of dining rooms across the country, and in virtually every corner of the globe, has resulted in billions of pounds of potatoes that were destined for processing suddenly no longer needed as processing companies like Cavendish Farms are seeing their markets dry up. The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said the situation is the same in virtually every potato growing area of the world.
"In the Columbia Basin in Washington for example, a lot of this year's crop had already been planted before sales took a downturn based on the projected needs of the processors," Greg Donald explained. "When that crop comes on the market, that is going to put even more downward pressure on prices"
Island processing growers have ratified a new contract with Cavendish Farms but the volume of spuds the plant will require has yet to be worked out. The processor has told growers to plan for at least a ten per cent reduction but there are rumours the cut could be in excess of 20 per cent.
"We will probably be getting a clearer picture in the next week or two," the general manager said. "Some growers, particularly in the eastern end of the province where the soil is sandier, are already planting."
Long-time grower Vernon Campbell said he still has about 12 million pounds in storage, almost twice as much as he expected this time of year. He hopes to move the majority of those potatoes down the road to the two Cavendish plants in New Annan before his bins start to fill up with the 2020 crop but admits "hope is not much of a plan." A clause in the contract between the processor and the growers does allow Cavendish the right to reject contracted potatoes in situations where there is a drop in demand that is outside of its control.
Unfortunately he has plenty of company. Donald noted "Belgium is the biggest potato producer in Europe and the number of potatoes still in the warehouses there that are no longer needed by processors is staggering."
Cavendish Farms has told growers they can try to sell their potatoes into other markets, but Donald said there are few options. There was a spike in tablestock sales in mid-March due to some panic buying by consumers but he said the demand has leveled and is now close to the three-year average.
Donald said he is expecting a significant reduction in the 85,000 acres planted last year, as all three sectors of the industry struggle to find markets. While the seed sector is often overlooked, he said a reduction in processing and tablestock acreage, not only in PEI but throughout the country, is having a significant impact on that sector.
The general manager said he expected the acreage reduction on the tablestock side of the ledger to be comparable to the processing sector. Approximately 60 per cent of Island production goes to processing, with 30 per cent slated for tablestock and the final ten per cent going to seed.
Donald said it will be more vital this year for growers to ensure they don't plant acreage they don't have a market for. He noted the law of supply and demand is not working in the grower's favour and any surplus acreage will increase the downward pressure on prices.
While there were some concerns railway blockades in January and February protesting the Keystone oil pipeline (which was followed almost immediately by the arrival of the pandemic on a national scale) would slow down the arrival of seed potatoes and other inputs. However, Donald said he didn't hear of any major supply problems from the growers he has spoken with.
As well, the temporary foreign workers used by many larger operations are beginning to arrive in the province. The workers are required to self-isolate for 14 days prior to going to work on farms. Growers contracting the workers are required to pay them for that period and a federal program announced recently provides up to $1,500 per worker to help with the cost.
As the last full week of April rolled by the calendar, the general manager said the signs were there for an early start to planting-- something that hasn't happened in the last two years as a cold and wet May delayed planting.
"I would say we are about two weeks away from ramping up across the province," he said on April 22. "That depends on the weather and a lot can happen."
Both Donald and Campbell said there is no way of knowing how long the current situation will persist, adding if dining rooms are open by the time the 2020 crop is harvested, that would significantly change the picture.
However, Campbell, who also produces beef and dairy cattle, said farming requires constant adjustment and adaptation. While the current pandemic is unique, it is far from the first crisis he has dealt with in his agricultural career.
Having survived potato wart, mad cow and lost dairy markets due to international trade deals, he is confident his operation will prevail. He intends to put some of the planned potato acreage into other crops like barley or alfalfa.
