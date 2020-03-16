The 4-H PEI board of directors is suspending all 4-H programming and activities in the province until April 14 effective immediately in light of the recommendations from the chief public health officer regarding social distancing in the wake of the discovery of a case of coronavirus in the province.
This includes and is not limited to all club (including project meetings), regional and provincial activities, meetings, or social events. An email with further information is now in the process of being sent to all members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.