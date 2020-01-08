When he attended the 50th anniversary convention of the National Farmers Union late last year, Urban Laughlin became a member of an exclusive club.
In fact, it is so exclusive he is the only member. The long time Sherbrooke farmer is the only NFU member to have attended the organization's founding convention in 1969 and every convention since. To mark the occasion, he was asked to prepare a presentation on his highlights of the first half century and some prognostications for the future.
Laughlin and his wife, Mary, joined the National Farmers Union on August 12, 1968 and began organizing the three county locals in PEI. He also helped with organizational efforts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, noting with pride the first eight locals in the country were in the Maritimes.
"At the first convention, I noted that all members from the different provinces sat by themselves," Urban recalls. "From then on, I note that at conventions the members mingle and renew friendships with members from all over the country. A national convention is truly a union and a reunion of the members."
Prior to the founding convention, he said the organization was often called the 'farmer's union" but it adopted its current name after the 1969 meeting. He told the delegates "hearing the National Farmers Union referred to as the farmers union, makes me cringe" adding " In my opinion, the major highlight of the NFU is the fact that we are the only farm organization to be chartered by the Parliament of Canada which took place on June 11, 1970."
A former district director for PEI, Laughlin said the organization made its presence felt early in Canada's smallest province. They mounted a protest in against the Public Gatherings Act in April of 1971. While the act was passed, it never received Royal Assent.
"If we had not helped to prevent this from taking place, we could not have held our tractor demonstrations from August 12 - 21st, 1971 which led to the arrest of NFU President, Roy Atkinson," he told the delegates. "At that time, we had to use a code as our phones were tapped. The code I had with Mary was "there is a big storm coming" even though the day was perfectly clear."
The NFU national president was held on $500 bail. In an era long before banking machines, producers were able to come up with the money even though it was the weekend and no banks were open.
The court case was held a month later on a charge of conspiring to block the highway. Magistrate W. Chester S. MacDonald found Atkinson not guilty because it was the NFU members who had made the decision to block the highway.
"I served on the National Board for one year and that was historic," Laughlin said. "On April 24, 1978 which was election day in P. E. I., I had to leave at 7:00 a.m. before the polls opened (no advance polls in those days). I was on my way to the Grand Falls, N.B. tractor demonstration which was going on in six different locations. We almost lost it on the first day as there were too many locations to handle."
He noted the New Brunswick demonstration lasted until May 1 and he helped with publicity, including handling a death threat. Urban explained "The reason for the tractor demonstrations in P. E. I. and N.B. was that farmers were not being fairly treated by the respective provincial governments."
Laughlin said it was much easier to garner media attention in the early days of the organization. noting, "The issues of today require NFU officials to be knowledgeable on many fronts. NFU officials today are tuned in and able to handle new material on the issues much better than they ever were."
He regards the work that led to the ruling that the hormone rBST was not allowed to be used in dairy cattle as one of the organization's greatest victories on the national scene.. Another victory was the passing of the Lands Protection Act in PEI in 1982 noting the principles have remained in place.
"Principles are not related to a time period. This is still a work in progress but requires close scrutiny by the NFU," he said.
Turning to the next 50 years, he predicts NFU will remain a grass roots organization and he called for more funding to stage workshops both on issues and the roles and responsibilities of members.
He predicts NFU members will still be expressing their opinions in the media in all of its various forms. Laughlin noted "Climate change will be more acute and we will see that antibiotics will be less effective and human immune systems will be compromised."
The long-time member encouraged present and future members to "continue to be vigilant and say what has to be said, rather than saying what people may want to hear. As always, the NFU will be as strong as its weakest link. In the NFU, you learn what is done to you and by whom."
