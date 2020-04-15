Farmland prices in Prince Edward Island jumped drastically in 2019 bucking a trend towards single digit growth that occurred in most other jurisdictions across the country.
Due to double digit sales growth in all three counties, prices rose 22.6 per cent last year compared to a 4.2 per cent rise in 2018. Nationally, prices rose by 5.2 per cent -- the lowest growth rate in three years.
The only other jurisdiction to experience double digit growth was New Brunswick with a 17.2 per cent increase compared to just 1.8 per cent in 2018. Nova Scotia had the worst result in the country both years, with a growth rate of 1.2 per cent last year after prices fell 4.9 per cent in 2018.
The chief agricultural economist with Farm Credit Canada said the Island result can be explained in part by a better harvest in 2019. Farmers in virtually every commodity were forced to leave significant acreage in the ground in 2018 following what has been termed the growing season from hell.
"There was some catching up to some extent in 2019," J.P. Gervais said in a conference call with agricultural journalists from across the country to discuss the survey results.
He noted the number of potato farms continues to decrease in the province, but acreage continues to increase and "that is an indication that farms are getting larger." However, Gervais noted the Island is unique in having land ownership limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations meaning "a growing number of farmers are approaching their limit."
The chief economist said there is a high demand from potato processing plants in the area and many growers have been expanding to meet that demand. Prior to a decline in sales due largely to lower restaurant demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cavendish Farms was routinely bringing in potatoes for its two processing plants in New Annan from other parts of Canada and the United States.
"The closure of a potato processing facility in 2018 doesn’t appear to have affected land prices, as demand remained strong and land prices have increased," the report notes. "Most land in the province was sold through private sales."
Queens County saw the largest jump in prices up 28.2 per cent with an average price of $4,658 per acre. Kings County had a 20.4 per cent increase with an average price of $3,823. While Prince County had the lowest price increase at 18.2 per cent, it had the highest average selling price at $5,422.
Nationally, Gervais said last year's results are consistent with a softening in the growth of farmland values that has been happening over the last five years. He was predicting that trend would continue in 2020 even before the COVID-19 pandemic and added the crisis will add even more uncertainty.
“The days of sharp increases in farmland values continue to be replaced by more modest growth,” he explained. "Changes in commodity prices, uncertainty around global trade and some challenging weather conditions may be tapping the brakes on an otherwise healthy and robust Canadian agriculture industry.”
Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan reported average increases slightly above the national average last year at 6.7, 6.4 and 6.2 per cent, respectively, while British Columbia was closest to the national average at 5.4 per cent. Manitoba and Alberta had average increases below the national average at 4 and 3.3 respectively. For the fourth consecutive year, there was an insufficient number of publicly reported transactions in Newfoundland and Labrador to fully assess farmland values.
He noted increases in farmland values reported across the country are as wide and varied as the factors that may have influenced them. Average farmland values have increased every year since 1993; however, increases were more pronounced from 2011 to 2015 in many different regions. Since then, Canada has seen more moderate single-digit increases in average farmland values.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, I expect farmers, ranchers and food processors to continue being careful with their investments,” said Gervais, encouraging producers to have and maintain a risk management plan that considers a broad range of possible economic changes, such as variable production, volatile commodity prices or disruptions to global trade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.