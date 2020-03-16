The PEI Women's Institute has cancelled all in-person events for the next 30-60 days in response to the request from the chief medical officer to limit public events to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
" The provincial board of the PEI Women’s Institute (PEIWI) are requesting branch members and their Institutes to adhere to the recommendations from Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for PEI, following her recent announcement released at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020.
"As a leader in caring for our communities, especially during the time of an established and developing pandemic, the PEIWI is asking our member Institutes to refrain from public gatherings where two metres of personal distance can't be held," the institute said in a statement on its social media pages. "As a direct recommendation the PEIWI Board encourages postponement or cancellation of in person meetings for the next 30-60 day period, effective immediately. This includes and not limited to branch meetings, district meetings and all other events pertaining to public gatherings. "
The women's institute encourages innovation to keep in touch with friends, family, neighbours, fellow members and organizations during this unprecedented situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.