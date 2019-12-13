The provincial PEI Women’s Institute Board (PEIWI) of Directors and members are readying themselves for the upcoming Holiday Season.
The PEIWI Board invites all visitors to share in the festive spirit by visiting the WI Christmas Treat Tree. The tree, now lit at the WI Office foyer at 40 Enman Crescent is once again layered in candy cane treats for all to enjoy.
While visiting the Treat Tree, drop by the WI office for Women’s Institute themed gifts. Items available include a variety of recipe books, youth cooking contest books, pins and pen. A popular gift item this year is a legacy account of WI members building PEI communities by WI member, Marie Kenny.
December 15 is the entry deadline for students in grades 7 through 12 to enter recipes in PEIWI’s sixth annual WI Island Product Cooking Contest. Entries are to contain three agricultural or fishery based ingredients. Top entries in four categories will be selected to prepare appetizer size portions of their recipe during the final round at WI’s Founder's Day, February 12, 2020. Finalists will receive cash prizes. View details online at www.peiwi.ca.
WI members and residents across PEI are encouraged to once again donate a new, small unwrapped gift to the White Cross Christmas Gift Campaign, as part of the Canadian Mental Health Association of PEI. Item examples include hats, gloves, socks, movie or coffee gift cards, playing cards, cosmetics or shampoo. These are given to those who may be alone this time of year and have mental health or emotional issues. Gifts can be dropped off to the White Cross Program:178 Fitzroy Street in Charlottetown. Call 902-566-3034 for further information. Gift Deadline: December 16.
To round out the celebratory time of year, the Board of Directors of PEI Women’s Institute have chosen a different direction for their annual WI Levee. The WI Levee has been held on January 1 over the majority of this last decade. For January 1 of 2020, the Board has instead decided to place emphasis on traditional visits and holiday dinners at home with family and friends, and visiting other levees. The Board wish all a joyous and safe New Year.
For more information on the above items or to join a WI branch near you, please visit www.peiwi.ca or contact the Provincial Office at902- 368-4860 or by emailing wi@gov.pe.ca
