After harvesting Haskap berries at his Clyde River operation since 2008, Don Northcott of Phytocultures is more convinced than ever the crop has excellent commercial potential.
In particular, he said the Edible Blue Honeysuckle Berries grow well in the PEI climate. In addition to his plot, he said there are a handful of producers that are growing the delicious sweet tart berries across the province and experiencing considerable success.
The main problem so far has proven to be the fact birds also enjoy the fruits of this perennial crop. Without taking any control measures, Northcott said a grower will soon find themselves in big trouble.
"We have a plot here where we don't do any control measures and it has been picked clean," he said. "There is not a berry left."
Northcott explained they are currently exploring three different options aimed at keeping the avian thieves at bay. Netting has proven to be effective but he noted it is cumbersome to work with, not to mention expensive and labour intensive.
The second measure involves a sound system that emits distressed bird and predator calls while the Avix Bird control system utilizes a laser type light system to startle birds as they approach a fruit bush.
"Certainly no system is perfect," he said, noting the more high tech systems have to be operational 24 hours a day and that could cause a problem in fields that are near a residence.
Northcott explained the effectiveness of the other two systems will be evaluated in the coming weeks after the harvest is complete. The plant propagation and research facility was able to se-cure funding from the PEI Dept of Agriculture Research and Innovation Fund to help with the evaluations.
He explained the berries, which are known for their high antioxidant content, are typically at their peak during the first two weeks of July. Common in Western Canada and Europe, the berries can be used in multiple products from juices to processing.
It tastes like a cross between a raspberry and a plum and plants that are suitably protected from birds can yield up to six pounds of berries. Northcott said his company is developing cost of production estimates for each bird control system, along with matching recommendations for new berry varietal combinations so producers contemplating this crop as a new venture will be able to make informed decisions.
"If we can get the bird problem under control, we have the makings of a potential commercial industry here," Northcott explained. "We have been experimenting with a number of Haskap varieties and this one is well suited to our climate and produces a nice size berry."
He said producers are welcome to schedule a visit to the operation that will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines set down by the chief public health officer to learn more about the challenges and opportunities of growing this crop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.