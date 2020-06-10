While concerns about increased inventory due to declining consumer demand are top of mind for many growers as they finish up planting the 2020 crop, the general manager of United Potatoes Growers of Canada said most regions of the country are catching a break from Mother Nature.
"Growers always look forward to getting into the field and planting a “new” crop," Kevin MacIsaac said in a report to the industry issued at the end of May. "Fortunately for most areas, planting conditions have been very good, allowing growers to get their 2020 crop into the ground in a timely manner."
He estimated planting was 70 per cent completed in PEI as of May 28, as growers experiences good conditions with no significant rain delays. The former chair of the PEI Potato Board said processing acreage will be down 10% below last year, chip acres will be up slightly, and little change is expected in fresh or seed acres. PEI planted 85,500 acres last year.
"Potatoes from the old crop continue to go to intended markets. There will be significant unused seed as a result of lower processing acres," he said. "Surplus seed will be diverted to fresh markets, dehy, cattle feed, or waste. Old crop potatoes will likely be processed into September. "
Turning to New Brunswick, he said planting was around 80% complete at the end of May. The soil was cooler earlier but MacIsaac said it has now warmed up and is quite dry. Based on extra seed that has recently became available, there have been some acreage reductions, although the general manager noted it is still uncertain if all growers cut back to their volume reductions. Growers planted 52,900 acres last year.
"Old crop is moving slowly, and excess seed is now adding to the pile. As a result, old crop may not clean up until well into October and there are also some potatoes that may not make it into the table market," he said. "Orders for more French fries seem to be coming back, as processing plants begin to start ramping up again in reaction to people wanting to go out and eat again and try to return to their consumer buying habits"
Some of the first potatoes in Nova Scotia were planted on April 6th and they are now enjoying good growing conditions. The planting season was normal with not much change expected from the 1,600 aces put in the ground in 2020.
"Planting is about 75%-80% complete in Quebec with excellent soil and temperature conditions this year," he said. "There were no delays due to rain and resulting soil conditions are dry. Fresh acres are expected to increase by 1,500 acres and processing acres are expected to decrease by 860 acres (-12%) this year."
MacIsaac noted much of the seed volume in that province was already sold and delivered before the processing cuts were made. The biggest processor in the province will be able to use all of the remaining old crop volume but will need to run later into the season in order to be able to do it.
"Contracts for next year are reduced by 12%. It is still uncertain whether the fresh cut processors will be able to use all of their old crop, but the Quebec industry is optimistic they will be able to move all of their potatoes this year," he explained. "Old crop will likely run until Labor Day. Quebec producers are not concerned about using up this year’s crop because the province was short of potatoes from the start. However, they will be taking a close look at volume after the new crop is harvested in the fall."
Turning to Ontario, he said planting was about 85%-90% complete and growers were expected to finish up by early June. Soil temperatures have been ideal for planting. Acreage is expected to be stable, around last year’s 34,000 acres, as they have not seen any contract volume reductions. The general manager added demand for chips has been good so old crop chipstock will clean up earlier than normal. Fresh crop looks to be on track for comparable years and the old crop should run until the first week of July.
By the end of May, Manitoba processing growers had planted approximately 97 per cent of the crop. MacIsaac said that was about seven to ten days later than normal as there was some wet and cold weather early in the spring. Some of the earlier fields planted on April 18, are now at ground crack. Acreage may be down by 2,000 acres due to an initial 16% cut by McCain Foods (3% was returned during planting). J.R. Simplot was down 9% of intended planting, (leaving some seed long), but then offered 6% back during planting.
"Simplot’s overall volume compared to last year will be up slightly. Old crop movement through McCain Foods has dropped 75% over the last month, but they are looking to bring people back to work in the next few days and begin production again," MacIsaac said. "The Simplot factory has been running fairly steady hoping to add a few days run time if they can secure the additional quality product. Old crop in the province will likely run to August 31st."
Turning to the fresh market, he said planting was around 85% complete at the end of May and the acreage is expected to be similar to last year. He noted whites varieties will be a little (150 acres), russets down, yellows up a little, and reds down and the table crop is expected to clean up by early July.
"Saskatchewan growers were delayed starting to plant due a cold spring with frost at nights up to mid -May," he said. " A lot of growers started planting around May 15th and progress has been good with about 75% planted. Most growers expect to finish within the next ten days. Last year Saskatchewan planted 6,300 acres. Seed acreage is expected to be similar this year with a couple of new entrants starting into the fresh sector."
Turning to Alberta, he noted the southern part of the province, where most of the processing is grown, finished planting in mid-May. The earlier fields have emerged and look good. Seed growers in the northern part of the province finished yp in early June.. Temperature and soil conditions have been excellent with the province receiving 1.5-4 inches of rain last week, getting the crop off to a great start.
"Processing acres in Alberta are down about 10,000 acres this year and fresh acres are up slightly. Seed acreage is unknown at this time after many growers had orders from their processing customers in the US and Canada cancelled this spring." MacIsaac explained. "Last year Alberta planted 61,235 acres of potatoes. Old crop processing inventory continues to be a drag on the industry as reduced demand for French fries during COVID-19 has created plant shutdowns and lay-offs throughout the spring. The old crop should be cleaned up by the third week of August."
Planting conditions have been good in British Columbia with almost all of the acreage now in the ground and the total is expected to be similar to last year’s 6,700 acres. Kennebec, a popular variety used for french fries in the local restaurants, may see a slight decline this year. The first early Warba’s were planted on February 28th so they will soon be coming to the marketplace and real digging will begin in early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.