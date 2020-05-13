The chair of the Canadian Pork Council was blunt about the industry's chances of long-term survival without significant federal government help if the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues for several months.
"We just don't have that kind of time," Rick Bergmann said in a conference call with agricultural journalists from across the country organized by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association that also included Bergmann and Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson.
He was reacting to the $252 million aid package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help producers deal with the impacts of COVID-19. Bergmann said his organization was asking for compensation in the range of $20 per hog to help with the cost of feed and finding new markets.
Several major packing plants in Canada and the United States have been forced to close and that has created a backlog in animals going to market. The Manitoba producer told reporters he has been forced to euthanize animals that were market ready since there was no place to send them.
Bergmann said industry experts have estimated that pork producers will lose $675 million in 2020. He added "For the past five years we have heard from our government that they want to help us to grow our sector, yet when our house is burning, they are offering us a glass of water to save it."
He said COVID-19 has placed hog producers in a cash flow crisis as the prices for animals that can be shipped to market is severely depressed. He added "AgriStability simply doesn't work for us."
The national chair added “We are thankful for the Minister’s continued advocacy for our sector, but Canadian pork farm families are in danger. Should they fail, food insecurity will increase as supplies tighten and food gets more expensive."
His concern is shared by the chair of PEI Hog Producers. Paul Larsen said prices for Island feed reached an all time high this year after corn and grain suffered significant losses from Post Tropical Storm Dorian last fall. There are no federally inspected pork plants in the Atlantic region, meaning the 20 plus Island producers have to ship their animals to plants in Quebec.
"I had a load cancelled this week and I know some other producers did as well," he said on May 7. "We are hoping for next week."
Larsen said there are a number of producers with some pretty significant cash flow problems right now and he is worried about the federal government's reliance on the existing business risk management programs to deal with an extraordinary situation. He added "they may help down the road but a lot of producers have cash flow problems right now and can't wait."
