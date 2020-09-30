Unlike Post Tropical Storm Dorian a little over a year earlier, the remnants of Hurricane Teddy had little impact on Island agriculture.
"We haven't had too many breaks in 2020 so I guess we have to count this as a blessing," said Robert Godfrey, the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
He noted while Teddy did carry significant rainfall amounts for some parts of the province, it fell over a two day period. It was followed by warm weather which allowed the land to dry out sufficiently for producers to get back on their fields quickly.
"During Dorian, you have areas that got over 100 millimetres of rain in a few hours," Godfrey said. "As well, the winds with Teddy were not as strong nor as sustained."
In the wake of Dorian, the federation spearheaded an effort to put together an application to Ottawa under the AgriRecovery program for financial help to deal with the damage. They have yet to receive word from Ottawa on the status of the request
This time around, the executive director said he has not heard of any major damage from any of his members or the commodity groups that belong to the federation.
In a note to producers after the first day of the storm, Ryan Barrett of the PEI Potato Board said the rainfall totals varied across the province. The research and agronomy coordinator with the board urged growers to watch out for any standing water.
"Keep an eye on low spots or any parts of fields that have water in the furrows for too long and mark them with flags," he advised growers. "Dig these areas last if at all. Any potatoes at higher risk of storage rot need to go on the front of the pile, not the middle or back of the bin. "
Barrett said there was some damage from a frost that occurred just before Post Tropical Storm Teddy touched down. He noted "many fields that were still green despite the dry summer were significantly defoliated by the frost events."
He explained fields defoliated by frost don’t have an opportunity to move sugars and other nutrients down into the tubers because the cells are destroyed when frozen water in the cells thaws out again. This prevents the plants from being able to move those sugars down to the tuber and turn them into starch.
"It also usually has a negative impact on specific gravity; however, the dry conditions throughout the summer will likely mean that gravity scores are a bit higher than average," he told the growers.
The district director of the National Farmers Union said he had not heard of any reports of storm damage from his members. A dairy farmer in Southwest Lot 16, Doug Campbell said "the fields in my area seemed to have weather the storm well."
