While many areas of the country could use some rain, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada said the 2020 potato crop is shaping up nicely.
In a report issued July 23, Kevin MacIsaac said the Island potato crop is ahead of the same time last year due to earlier planting and excellent growth. The former chair of the PEI Potato Board said the crop is at row closure with many fields in blossom.
"The crop is also at the tuber initiation stage in many fields, so the dry, hot conditions are of concern at this very critical stage," he noted. "A significant rainfall was received a couple of weeks ago breaking the drought however more is needed."
MacIsaac said movement of old crop has responded to better demand and improved pricing in July with ten pound bags increasing in price by a dime based on an FOB basis. Fresh sheds are winding down and he said processors will finish handling the old crop in September.
"Processors have been able to utilize some seed lots and smaller profile potatoes to help get them to a better level of comfort with their supply," the general manager said. "Based on grower surveys conducted by the PEI Potato Board, acreage had been expected to be down an additional 1,500 acres below the number reported by Statistics Canada."
He said growing conditions were good in New Brunswick after a hot and dry June and timely rains have kept the crop growing but more moisture is needed now. The old crop is cleaning up with limited supply left on the fresh side and french fry plants have been busy as demand is returning with the reopening of restaurants.
"The dehy plant has been extremely busy in recent months cleaning up excess supplies originally destined for processing, seed, and table markets," he went on to say. "Stats Canada acreage estimates for NB point to a reduction of 3,900 acres below 2019. Local observers are a bit skeptical about the size of this reduction, however it is widely known that acres were reduced on farms purchased by the local processing company."
Turning to Quebec, MacIsaac noted "The crop looks good thanks to a nice rainfall received recently which helped avert a critical moisture situation, but still needs more moisture. In the meantime, those growers that can, are busy irrigating. Early Envols are looking good as more of that acreage tends to be irrigated than with the traditional Superior variety."
He said the fresh market has been a little slower in that province as packers have been dealing with a larger supply of old crop russets than originally thought. The general manager explained "This is also traditionally a slower time in the market, as in addition to reluctance of cooking in hot weather, the entire province of Quebec begins a two-week vacation period for their construction workers."
Retailers in that province launched a major advertising campaign and that has helped clean up much of last year's fresh market crop. MacIsaac noted Statistics Canada has not yet reported an official 2020 potato planted acreage number for Quebec. The estimate provided by Les Producteurs de pommes de terre du Québec for this year is 47,805 acres.
"However, Quebec appears to have found an additional 2,315 acres planted in 2019 over the Stats Canada reported figure," he explained. "If correct this would bring their acreage increase this year to 1,983 acres or 4.3% instead of the Stats Can increase of 4,297 acres or 9.9%. Hopefully this difference will be reconciled soon."
The weather in Ontario has been hot and dry, but fields have also received timely rains to keep the crop growing. He explained it is still extremely dry in southern Ontario where the early crop has begun being harvested for both chips and tablestock. Crop development has been running about a week behind and growers are watching their crop closely as the hotter temperatures favor development of heat runners.
"Old crop is winding down on the fresh side and chip supplies in storage were used up quicker than anticipated." he went on to say. "There is general agreement among industry on the Stats Canada 2020 acreage estimate for Ontario showing an increase of 2,473 acres. Potato chip buyers increased contract volume due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh acres may have had a slight increase of 500 acres or so."
The crop is very dry in the southern part of Manitoba, and crop development on the fresh side is 7-10 days behind normal. MacIsaac added "Some growers feel the top has been taken off their yield potential with the hot dry conditions. The first fields for new crop will be top killed around August 1st. Old crop is running short with only about a week of shipping left, resulting in very solid prices for fresh potatoes."
Most Manitoba processing growers are running a week behind average with the extreme heat being a big issue for many areas creating heat runners and other stress related reactions. Some varieties such as Umatilla’s seem to be hit particularly hard. He noted the old crop is cleaning up quicker than expected and some crop will be brought in from Alberta when the french fry plants start up in mid-August.
"Industry feels that Stats Canada’s estimated increase of 2,000 acres in Manitoba for 2020 is relatively close," MacIsaac said. "Fryers restored some contract volume as planting went on, however acreage is still less than what was originally expected to run the new JR Simplot plant expansion and meet its capacity of 400,000,000 pounds."
Heat has also been an issue for Saskatchewan growers, but he said the crop is progressing nicely. Acreage in the province is expected to be down 300 acres from 2019.
Growing conditions in Alberta have varied between the northern to southern regions of the province. The very northern part of the province has seen periods of heavy rainfall and cool temperatures creating drown outs in some fields. Meanwhile the central area has more moderate growing conditions while the southern area has received nice rains reducing the need for irrigation levels but does need some heat. Two different hailstorms set the crop back, but MacIsaac said recovery was good from the initial storm, but damage from the second will require the full season to grow out. Some old crop has been shipped into Manitoba to supply the JR Simplot factory while the balance of old crop for processing should finish up soon with processors holding to start working on the new crop in mid-August.
"People close to the industry in Alberta feel Stats Canada’s acreage reduction of 2,145 acres is accurate," the general manager said. "Seed acreage is similar or increased, and fresh acreage has increased. These are offset by 6,000 fewer acres in processing after fryers reduced contract volume in the spring."
The potato crop in British Columbia is experiencing very good growing weather with timely rains and cool (but not too cool) temperatures. He said the foliage is excellent with vines exceeding normal heights on certain varieties. Early varieties are still being dug but harvest is now moving into skin set red and yellow potatoes and russets should be ready in about two weeks.
"Stats Canada has estimated the potato acreage planted in British Columbia to be 100 acres less than 2019," he concluded. "Acreage in the province has been almost identical in the last four years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.