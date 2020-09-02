As the calendar headed towards the end of August, potato growers in PEI and the rest of eastern Canada were praying for rain while their counterparts in the west were looking at a crop the general manager of the United Potato Growers of Canada termed "average at best."
In a report issued August 20, Kevin MacIsaac noted "the optimistic outlook which PEI had in early July, has unfortunately disappeared with high temperatures, record low rainfall, and windy conditions over the past two weeks." He noted the average rainfall from the Bedeque area for June, July and August is 259.1 mm or 10 inches.
In 2001, which the United general manager noted was termed a drought year, rainfall in that area for the three months was 138.6 mm or 5.4 inches. As of August 20, the three month rainfall total was 38.6 or 1.5 inches.
"Although this is PEI’s worst case area, it does show the extreme situation that some of the growers in the province are trying to cope with," he noted. "There are growing districts on PEI which have had a much better summer with timely rainfall events, but they have been very localized making predictions on crop yield almost impossible."
The PEI Potato Board is estimating production will be down 15%-20% at a minimum. Field-fry chip harvest began the week of August 10 and while yields came in below budget, the quality and size profile is very good. MacIsaac said Cavendish Farms continues to process old crop potatoes, involving a handful of growers while the majority of the remaining 2019 volume is in company storages. The processor has indicated they will be starting new crop on September 10th, which is approximately a week later than normal.
"There has been some limited early harvest of table potatoes mostly for local markets, Atlantic Canada, and Puerto Rico," he said. "Test digs on PEI, indicate the crop is falling behind the previous four years data on both yield and size. Growers are concerned about the overall quality of the crop with regard to sugar ends, scab, and offtype. It has been a devastating summer for over half of PEI’s family farms and communities."
Turning to New Brunswick, he said growing conditions have been hot and dry although the St. Andre area seems to have received a couple more inches of rain throughout the season. Early potato varieties are suffering but the Russet Burbank crop is still holding up.
"There is hardly any old crop left on the fresh side, and processing potatoes are on schedule to clean up soon as per contract delivery," the general manager said. "New crop harvest has started on chipstock with yields that are only fair, but fields need to be harvested for chip plant schedules. Some early Superiors have also been dug green with lighter yields in the 225 cwt/acre range."
Quebec was also very dry, however it caught the tail end of Hurricane Isaias provided some much needed relief. The eastern part of Quebec in particular, could still use more rain. MacIsaac said the old crop is pretty much gone now, although it took longer than expected to move. The large supply of old crop left over, delayed start up harvest on new potatoes as growers waited for the system
to clear itself rather than crowd the market during the transition period.
"Demand has been traditionally quiet with hot summer days and a provincial holiday period for construction workers," he said . "Harvest to date on new crop, shows yields down about 10% with smaller tuber profiles, but otherwise good quality on the early maturing varieties impacted by the heat and dryness. Growers are hopeful that the later varieties will size and provide an average (to slightly below average) yield."
Growing conditions in Ontario have been hot and dry but parts of the Alliston area where most of the storage crop is located recently received several inches of rain over the period of a weekend creating some drown outs in low spots.
"The southern part of the province remains dry where fresh harvest is underway," he said. "Chip harvest is on schedule with chip companies accepting loads on schedule after old crop cleaned up early and new crop development had been running about a week behind normal."
The fresh crop in Manitoba is also desperate for rain in the southern part of the province as the
dry land area where a large portion of the table potatoes are grown, has received only two rains this season. The crop is 7-10 days later due to a cool, wet spring and MacIsaac noted the fresh harvest is just getting started and tuber set is not outstanding on early fields.
"The processing area of the province has been dry, with extreme heat issues creating runners and stolons," he said." The crop outlook is mixed with some fields looking tired from the heat stress and others looking better. The crop was running a week behind average in maturity, however one processor started the week of August 10 on Ranger Russets with good gravity and adequate size."
Overall, he said the Ranger crop is expected to make average yields, however Shepodies are not as good, having lost some of their set and the Russet Burbank crop is expected to be down in yield. Both processors in the province are running now.
Growers in Saskatchewan are expecting a better crop than the previous two seasons. Conditions have been fairly dry but not as hot and dry as last year, and MacIsaac said most of the potato land is irrigated and pivots have been running for most of the summer.
"Yield digs show a slightly higher yield than last year with a similar set and better size, he noted. "Fresh crop harvest will start in the coming days and top killing of seed began this week."
The general manager said the growing season has been up and down in Alberta, with good planting conditions, followed by a lot of rain that created drown outs throughout the province. The northern region has seen the highest rainfall amounts accompanied by cooler, cloudier growing
conditions and MacIsaac said there have also been a couple of damaging hailstorms this season. Overall the early estimate of yield potential would seem to be average at best.
"Chip harvest has been underway for three weeks and early yields were disappointing," he noted in the report. "Quality was good, with a smaller sized profile. One fryer has started processing field run Rangers and as of August 20 the other processor was a week away from out of field deliveries.
The growing season in British Columbia has been a good one after a solid start and
occasional rains, in comparison to some recent years where there has been no rain. He noted Many fields are loading down to finish up and yields are expected to be above average, but it depends on showers over the next few weeks.
"Growers have seized the opportunity of good markets to move significant amounts of their crop already, easing the strain on storage potatoes," MacIsaac concluded. "While their clay soils are high yielding, B.C. growers also know they can be unforgiving in a wet fall, and hope for
dry conditions into the last step of their potato growing season."
