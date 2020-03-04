When he spoke to industry representatives at the conference held in conjunction with the International Potato Technology Expo, Jacob Van Den Borne was billed as the world's most advanced farmer in sustainable precision agriculture.
He is also a truly international farmer-- approximately 80 per cent of his 180 fields are in Belgium with the remaining 20 per cent in his native Netherlands. The farm, which he runs with his brother Jan in the Dutch border town of Brabant, grows potatoes, sugar beets and corn.
While many people may feel precision farming is a relatively new trend, Jacob said it has actually been practices for centuries. He maintains his grandfather was a better precision farmer than he is because he documented everything in a notebook at the end of the day.
"He did that so he could learn both from his successes and his mistakes," Jacob told the session.
The guest speaker said there are four ways to approach agriculture namely the farm, field, zone and crop levels and "80-90 per cent of farmers in the world are farming at the field level. My grandfather was practicing precision agriculture at the crop level."
Van Den Borne explained his fields are sandy and have restrictions due to both flooding and dehydration, with irrigation used on approximately half of their acreage. He is a firm believer in technology and has also designed a number of apps to overcome challenges faced on the farm.
The key to success, he told the meeting, is what he called the precision agriculture cycle. The first step in the process is mapping the location and size of plots to more easily determine the cultivation registration.
That goes hand in hand with scanning the soil to determine the organic matter and nutrients. He began the practice on his farm in 2009 "because we needed to know more about the state of the soil. I like to think of the soil conductivity as the soil battery-- the stronger the battery is, the better your yield will be."
The data is collected on an application called the digital farm that allows for variable spraying. The farm also develops driving paths or roadways throughout the fields that are stored in the GPS. Since using that technique, he said the farm has seen a seven per cent increase in yield.
The farm uses organic manure and they plow as shallow as possible. The plant distance is determined by such factors as shaded and dry areas, explaining the goal is to adjust the plant distance as close as possible to the yield potential. He noted "when areas have a higher yield potential, we put more seed in."
When it comes to crop protection, the sprayer is divided into sections that can be switched on and off independently. By using GPS positioning, Van Den Borne Farms has been able to decrease their overlap rate from 13 to one per cent .
The farm also has a variable sprinkling and irrigation management system and all of the equipment on the farm is equipped with sensors to measure the biomass and nitrogen requirements of the plant.
Jacob said he uses drones rather than satellites for crop sensing because they are less sensitive to cloud cover. A multispectral camera is attached to the drone and the data is used to help develop the variable spraying schedule.
The farm also conducts measurements on the ground of the deciduous length, the number of stems and the number of leaf floors. He advised growers to have a plot where no fertilizer is applied saying "you need to know what your crop looks like without your input."
While growers should make every effort to improve a low-producing area before planting a crop, if those efforts are not successful "it is then a lost cause."
The company has developed its own yield monitor that can help determine yield potential in various parcels. Hyper spectral cameras are also mounted on the equipment to help size the potatoes and detect foreign substances. Jacob said there are variation of up to 60 tonnes per acre within his fields.
Technology is also the order of the day when it comes to storage with automatic quality control and direct display of field positions within the climate controlled storage room.
Van Den Borne said he has reached out to a number of universities in Europe and welcomes students to his farm to study precision agriculture. He told the meeting his ultimate goal is to establish a small campus on his farm where he can train students in precision agriculture.
