Dr. Christine Noronha had a blunt message for producers hoping for a "silver bullet" to solve wireworm-- don't hold your breath.
The scientist at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Research Station, who is considered one of the top authorities on wireworm in the country, was one of the speakers at a recent seminar on the topic held by the PEI Potato Board. In keeping with the ban on public meetings as part of the effort to contain COVID-19, the session was held online and growers were able to submit questions.
She explained the five year life cycle of the pest (wireworm are actually the larvae of click beetles) makes it extremely difficult to have a one size fits all approach. She told the meeting a different control approach is needed for each stage of the life cycle.
Producers did receive some good news from Lorraine MacKinnon of the Department of Agriculture and Land. The department has set out traps across the province every three years since 2009 in an attempt to get a better handle on the extent of the problem.
The potato specialist for the department told the online session there was a significant decrease in the population between 2016 and last year. There were 24,216 click beetles captured in 2019 compared to 47,095 three years before. In last year's survey, there were four traps that contained over 1,000 beetles compared to 12 in 2016. The average per trap decreased from 500 to 250.
Dr. Noronha explained the click beetles come out at the beginning of May and June each year and the females lay between 100-200 eggs in the soil. The larvae start to hatch in mid to late June and they are most active in the potato crop at the bulking stage.
While there are 48 species of wireworm, the most common and most damaging is the Agrioles Sputator. MacKinnon said that species accounted for 96 per cent of the beetles caught in traps last year. Dr. Noronha added 95 per cent of the eggs are laid in the top two centimetres of soil.
She said insecticide efficacy trials have been conducted over the past number of years. She noted Thimet, which is still the only chemical in the toolbox of potato producers is still proving to be the most effective control. However, she said a product which is not yet registered in Canada, has shown some promise.
Dr. Noronha and her team are also looking at the resistance to wireworm damage of a number of potato varieties. So far, that work indicates the varieties FLV1 and FLV4 are the most resistant while Norland and Ava are the most susceptible to the pest.
She said research to date has shown no advantage in a fall plow-down, adding it is also not good from the point of view of soil compaction. Dr. Noronha said adding buckwheat and/or brown mustard to the rotation has proven to be an effective control tool. When Island growers began using the alternative crops, they were planted two years in the row to control hat was then a serious problem. However, he said subsequent research has shown brown mustard will help reduce the wireworm population if only grown for one year.
She noted the plants work in very different ways. Brown mustard produces a biofumigant that kills the wireworms. She added it is still not fully understood how buckwheat works to reduce the pest, although she noted buckwheat is a preferred food of wireworms even though it does produce deadly toxins in the roots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.