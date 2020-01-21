Growers in the country's largest potato producing province will get a look at the latest national and international projects for the industry at the annual United Potato Partners Seminar planned for January 29 at Red Shores in Charlottetown.
Mark Klompien from United Potato Growers of America will talk about the outlook south of the border. The supply of potatoes from the 2019 U.S. potato crop was at historic lows, despite increased planting for expanded processing markets. The United of America CEO will share his outlook for the rest of this season by potato type, and given the good prices in 2019/20 as a result of the limited supply, what might happen in terms of acres and pricing for 2020/21? He will also share some of the highlights from the recent United Potato Business Summit in Las Vegas.
Kevin MacIsaac, who is general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada, will update participants on the Canadian potato market while Mark Phillips, Market Information Officer with the Potato Board will offer a provincial perspective.
Sid Vander Veen, a professional engineer from Ontario, will talk about the benefits of tile drainage. It can allow for earlier access to fields under wet conditions in the spring and fall, and can encourage crops to develop stronger root growth that will help during dry conditions.
Land Use and Land Ownership will be addressed by Deputy Minister Brian Matheson from the Department of Agriculture and Land. The department will be initiating a land-related legislation project in the coming weeks. The purpose of this project to ensure that land use and land ownership-related legislation reflects the current and future needs of the province. Matheson will present the project purpose and plan as well as explain opportunities for the public to provide feedback on this important topic.
The final session of the day will be on Facing Climate Uncertainty with Technology, featuring Dr. Adam Fenech, Associate Dean (Interim), School of Climate Change and Adaptation at the University of Prince Edward Island. The UPEI Climate Lab is now the most drone equipped university in all of Canada. With its fleet as well as the largest drone in the country, the UPEI Climate Lab can assist PEI farmers in better management of their fields. The results of some recent studies will be presented during the session.
