As the discussion on the Water Act continues at the legislative level in the wake of the driest summer in two decades, Premier Dennis King has given some indication government might be willing to take another look at the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells.
The premier was questioned by reporters on the issue following the recent opening of the Cavendish Farms Research Centre in New Annan. The main mandate of the $12.5 million centre is to develop more drought resistant varieties to combat both the impacts of climate change and the challenges growers who do not have access to irrigation are increasingly facing.
The premier, along with Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson. toured some fields with representatives of the PEI Potato Board and the Federation of Agriculture in mid-August to view the impact the dry summer had on a number of crops including potatoes.
The moratorium only applies to wells used for agricultural purposes. Growers who had irrigation systems in place before the measure was enacted were grandfathered in.
King told reporters at the research centre opening discussions around the moratorium need to change. He went on to say "I think what the agriculture community has been asking and presenting to various governments is 'can we use research and data to make an informed decision on that as opposed to the political decisions that have been made."
The premier said a decision that is so important to the long-term future of the agriculture industry should be made on research and data. He added significant research and study is needed to find out whether the moratorium can be changed in any way.
King admitted he is unsure of the way forward but added "I do think we have to have an adult and grown-up conversation about if, and when, and how we could potentially do this. The only way to do that is around using research and independent data to do that."
The regulations to accompany the Water Act are now being discussed by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey and Dr. Michael Van den Heuvel of the Canadian Rivers Institute have already appeared before the committee. Representatives of the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Water are scheduled to make an appearance on October 1.
