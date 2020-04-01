It is probably an understatement to say this will be a growing season like no other.
Along with the usual unknowns like weather and prices, growers will be dealing with an unprecedented set of unknowns caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The world economy is on its knees with massive closures and layoffs, forcing governments around the world to pump billions in aid and stimulus packages in an attempt to mitigate the economic pain. While the level is certainly unprecedented, at least in the lifetime of most of us, one thing is probably certain-- tough times seldom lead to higher commodity prices.
There was already widespread concern about sourcing some inputs due to the rail backlog caused by the blockades in the support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs against a pipeline in British Columbia. That seems so long ago now but the impact is still being felt.
Nobody knows when the situation will return to normal or what the normal post COVID-19 will look like. The need for social distancing will produce some challenges on the farm as all employees must be at least six feet apart. Easy to do if you are the only one in the tractor cab but what about the grading or processing line?
Labour has always been a big concern for the industry and many people have come to rely on temporary foreign workers. With the decision by the federal government to close the country's borders until the virus is brought under control, there was widespread concern that pool of workers could disappear.
Thanks to pressure from industry, the government has promised to ensure temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the country, providing they remain in self-isolation for the required 14 days and are deemed not to pose any health risk.
As this issue went to press, the details of when the workers might begin to arrive had not been ironed out. The industry is hoping that will happen sooner rather than later. While it is usually late April or early May before planting begins full tilt on PEI, in more temperate parts of the country that process can get under way by mid-April. If you calculate the 14 day isolation period into the mix, the first of the workers should ideally start arriving right around the time you are reading this. While that could still happen in theory, a lot of dominos would have to fall quickly in the right order.
The recommendation on holding public meetings handed down by the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, was certainly being felt by industry as the traditional slate of winter meetings starts to wind down. The annual workshop put on the Farm and Food Care PEI happened the day after the first case was found in the province and the small turnout forced organizers to abbreviate the agenda.
Meanwhile, the National Farmers Union postponed their district annual meeting to a later date. The PEI Potato Board turned to technology to stage a virtual meeting on wireworm. At least until the pandemic passes, such virtual meetings are likely to become more common.
