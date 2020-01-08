The introduction of a national food policy and a review of business risk management programs highlight the tasks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has outlined for Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau in her mandate letter.
The Quebec MP took over the job in March of 2019 following a cabinet shuffle. She replaced Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who moved to veterans affairs.
The prime minister instructs Bibeau to raise the bar on openness, effectiveness and transparency in government. He urged the minister to work collaboratively, not only with her cabinet colleagues but provincial, territorial and municipal governments.
"There remains no more important relationship to me and to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples," the prime minister wrote. "We made significant progress in our last mandate on supporting self-determination, improving service delivery and advancing reconciliation. I am directing every single minister to determine what they can do in their specific portfolio to accelerate and build on the progress we have made with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples."
He reminded Bibeau that "As minister, you are accountable for your style of leadership and your ability to work constructively in Parliament."
The mandate letter instructs Bibeau to undertake a review of business risk management programs in collaboration with the provinces and territories, with a special focus on AgriStability. The goal of the review is to "help producers manage environmental and business risks by providing faster and better adapted support and draw lessons from recent trade disputes and evidence-based research."
She is also directed to work with Finance and Industry Minister Bill Morneau on tax measures to facilitate the intergenerational transfer of farms. She will also oversee the creation of Farm and Food Development Canada, which will serve as a single point of service, delivering products from across government. The new entity was promised in the Speech from the Throne.
The minister is instructed to "Continue to protect supply-managed agricultural sectors and work with them to develop a vision of the future." That includes concluding the work related to full and fair compensation for the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement following its ratification.
Bibeau is also instructed to work with Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng to help identify additional tools to help Canada’s agricultural and agri-food businesses export their products and diversify into global markets.
The prime minister also advises her to "Draw on lessons from recent trade disputes and evidence-based research to develop additional capacity within your department to respond to export protections against Canadian agriculture, such as were recently faced by canola, beef and pork producers. " Trudeau wants the department to improve its response time in providing short-term support for industry.
The Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food will be the lead department on the development of the National Food Policy. The measure, announced in the 2019-2020 budget, has four key components-- helping Canadian communities access healthy food; making Canadian food the top choice at home and abroad; supporting food security in northern and indigenous communities; and reducing food waste.
Bibeau is also instructed to work with Health Minister Patty Hajdu to ensure that the Pest Management Regulatory Agency is making science-based decisions that lead to the safe and sustainable use of crop protection products in Canada.
She will also be working with Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly to create a new fund to help producers and processors close the technology and infrastructure gap in order to develop domestic and international markets. This fund will be administered through Western Economic Diversification Canada .
She will also be working closely with Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to create a new Canada Water Agency in conjunction with the provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, local authorities, scientists and others.
"I expect you to work closely with your Deputy Minister and their senior officials to ensure that the ongoing work of your department is undertaken in a professional manner and that decisions are made in the public interest," the prime minister indicated. "Your Deputy Minister will brief you on the many daily decisions necessary to ensure the achievement of your priorities, the effective running of the government and better services for Canadians. It is my expectation that you will apply our values and principles to these decisions so that they are dealt with in a timely and responsible manner and in a way that is consistent with the overall direction of our Government."
She is also instructed to hire staff that "reflect the diversity of Canada, and that you will uphold principles of gender equality, disability equality, pay equity and inclusion." She is also instructed to meet the highest standards of professionalism in her office to ensure it is a "safe, respectful, rewarding and welcoming place for your staff to work."
He reminds the minister "you must uphold the highest standards of honesty and impartiality in both the performance of your official duties and the arrangement of your private affairs should bear the closest public scrutiny. This is an obligation that is not fully discharged by simply acting within the law."
