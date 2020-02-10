To help mark Canada's Agriculture Day Tuesday, shoppers at Sobey's in Stratford will have an opportunity during the afternoon to chat with Island producers and processors.
“Canada’s Agriculture Day is a time to celebrate the individuals that work hard every day to provide us with safe, healthy and delicious food," said Santina Beaton, Farm & Food Care PEI Coordinator with the PEI Federation of Agriculture. "People involved in agriculture are passionate and innovative; they value family, community, and sustainability and they dedicate their lives to producing safe and healthy food for Canadians and their own families."
Beaton said the store will also be offering free samples of Island products from noon until 4 p.m. She added consumers want to learn more about who produces their food and how it is produced and this is a great way to start the conversation, in person and online.
There are approximately 193,000 farms in Canada, 1,353 of which are in PEI with 98% of those farms being family-owned. There are over 575,000 acres in agriculture production on PEI.
