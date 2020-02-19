Prince Edward Island will be playing host to a major international agriculture conference in 2021.
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture will be hosting the North American European Union Agricultural Conference in Charlottetown next September. Mary Robinson, who is currently president of the national group, made the announcement when she spoke to the annual meeting of the provincial federation in late January.
Robinson said the meeting is expected to attract several hundred delegates from government and farming organizations from both continents. In addition to the CFA, the North American delegation will have representatives from the American Farm Bureau, FederationConsejo Nacional Agropecuerio (Mexico) and National Council of Farmers Co-operatives.
Organizations representing Europe include: COPA & COGECA Member organizations across Europe including Chambers of Agriculture, Food & Agricultural Councils, Producer and Farmer Federations/Associations.
The meeting is held every two years and alternates between North America and Europe. Robinson told the hometown audience the meeting would be a chance to "showcase our industry and our province to the world."
