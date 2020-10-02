The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association to turn its popular pumpkin weigh-off event into a scaled down competition for grower's only.
A Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many Island families, the event is usually geared to the whole family with pumpkin games, wagon rides, a straw playing area and pie eating competitions just to mention a few of the highlights. However, association president Gordon Aten said all those events are being put on hold for this year.
"It will be a competition for growers only," he said. "The growers will drive their pumpkin in to get weighed and it will be put right back on the truck after it is weighed."
Aten said growers are invited to watch the weigh in, which begins at 11 a.m., but he is asking everyone attending to please wear masks and respect social distancing rules. He explained the prize money in the field pumpkin, giant squash and giant pumpkin has been reduced from other years but he added 'we did want to make sure the growers had a chance to compete."
The winner of the event will take home the Dr. Jim Murphy Trophy, named in honour of the late Charlottetown dentist who founded the event over 20 years ago. Last year, Alan Aten won both the giant pumpkin and giant squash titles, as well as having the largest field pumpkin. Both the number of entries and the weight was down due to damage from Post Tropical Storm Dorian.
"We are going to miss the crowds but we want to ensure everybody is safe." Gordon Aten said. "We hope to come back even bigger and better next year."
