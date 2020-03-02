For the second time in several months, the Canadian agriculture community finds itself impacted by a disruption in rail service.
Even in a province like PE,I where freight and passenger rail service have long since gone the way of eight track tapes, the strike by the Teamsters Union and now the blockade in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northern British Columbia, have had an impact. Most of the propane used to dry crops and keep animals warm comes into the region by rail and is then trucked to the province.
Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Mary Robinson did an excellent job at an Ottawa news conference detailing the impact not only to producers but to the country's economy. The welfare of livestock is being threatened as farmers across the nation are having more and more difficulty obtaining propane to heat their barns and feed for their livestock. In an era of just in time delivery, the threat of food shortages in grocery stores is very real.
The point Robinson emphasized most of all is that farmers had no role to play in either the strike or the blockade yet suffered millions of dollars in losses. As this issue went to press, the blockade was into its third week and talks were ongoing between the hereditary chiefs and the federal and British Columbia governments to come up with a solution.
Hopefully a compromise can be found that will allow farmers to approach the 2020 planting season knowing the infrastructure needed to get both supplies to the farm and goods to market is secure and reliable.
On another front, congratulations to H.F. Stewart, who will soon have a simulated version of their bin piler displayed in a game called Farm Simulator. The game, developed by a company in Switzerland currently has 12 different versions of the game over 14 different platforms highlighting several commodity groups and aspects of the industry.
The version that includes the Stewart equipment will be coming out later this year and will focus on the potato industry. Players run a virtual farm, purchasing land and equipment and selling their crops. The company displayed a prototype of the game at the recent International Potato Technology Expo and it was well received. To date, the simulator game has sold over two million copies. While it is too soon to know whether participation in the game will lead to sales, as any businessperson will tell you, having your product in front of over two million potential customers has no downside.
On a personal note, I was honored and humbled to be named a Friend of 4-H during the recent provincial awards banquet. This is a tremendous organization that has been grooming youth to become the leaders of tomorrow for over a century and they have an enviable success record.
That success is due in no small measure to the volunteer leaders, many who have been involved with the organization for decades. If I have contributed in some small way to the success of the organization through the pages of this newspaper, I consider it one of my proudest professional accomplishments.
(0) comments
