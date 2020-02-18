When she stepped to the podium to address the annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, Mary Robinson had two titles.
She was past president of the provincial group, as well as president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. By the end of the meeting, she had lost her past president's title as Ron Maynard assumed the provincial presidency from David Mol.
"Any election year is going to be busy but this year came with its own set of unique challenges" Robinson told the hometown audience. Erratic weather, product bans and a rail strike during harvest impacted Canadian agriculture from many angles. "
Robinson noted the organization launched its Producing Prosperity in Canada campaign early last year with the goal of increasing the profile for the industry when voters went to the polls in October. The national president noted over 75 MP's and Senators signed pledges supporting the campaign.
During the election, the federation sponsored an online agriculture debate featuring representatives from the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green parties, which drew 3,993 viewers compared to 558 for a similar debate during the 2015 campaign.
"The CN Rail strike was a big issue," Robinson said.
The national federation had organized a news conference for November 27 in Ottawa with representatives from farm organizations across the country detailing the impact of the work stoppage. The event was eventually cancelled after the railway and the Teamsters Union reached a tentative settlement.
"Reliable rail service is vital to the success of the Canadian agricultural industry," she told the meeting. "We want to work with government and industry to avoid it from happening again."
Even in a province like PEI where there are no longer any rail lines, she said the strike still had an impact as propane used to dry grain is shipped east by rail.
Robinson said labour is another big issue for the national federation, adding all sectors of the industry face a significant challenge attracting and maintaining workers. She pledged the federation would work with government and industry to change the temporary Foreign Workers Program to allow workers a clearer path to residency.
CFA is a member of the AgGrowth Coalition calling for changes to the Business Risk Management program including the removal of the reference margin limit, a return of the AgriStability margin coverage to 85 per cent and enhanced production insurance coverage.
Robinson was in British Columbia the day before the Island meeting to hear an announcement from that province's minister they were restoring the reference margin to 80 per cent. She told the meeting "we will continue to press the federal government and the provincial and territorial ministers on this issue."
She told members export markets are vital to the success of Canadian agriculture and the national organization is urging Ottawa to monitor trade agreements and challenge any non-tariff barriers. The ban on canola seed exports from China and the ban by the world's most populated country on Canadian beef and pork (which was resolved last November) have meant significant hardship for producers.
Despite the challenges, she told the meeting "we are in the best position ever to put ourselves where we need to be to recognize the industry's true potential."
