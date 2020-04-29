The federal government must act immediately to create a financial backstop to help farmers deal with mounting costs arising from COVID-19, maintains the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.
"In times of economic crisis and global uncertainty, Canadians have always been able to depend on farmers to do what we do best – grow food," Mary Robinson said during a recent virtual news conference. "Today, Canadian farmers need immediate, meaningful help from our federal government to continue fulfilling that responsibility."
She said a financial backstop would provide a clear commitment to food production and give producers confidence to plant a crop this spring. Robinson is urging non-farming Canadians to contact their elected officials and "tell them how much you value our food supply and that Canadian farmers need support and backing now."
The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said her organization agrees the health and safety of Canadians should be the top priority of governments. She added "I have people I love who are on the frontlines of this health battle. I send a heartfelt thank you to the courageous front-line doctors, nurses and healthcare staff who are closest to the fight against this unprecedented pandemic."
However, she went on to say food production must be second on the priority list, noting "We must ensure Canada’s domestic food supply is secure not only for the duration of this battle, but long into the future as well." Robinson added the CFA does not want to create undue panic, but explained "Agriculture, the foundation of our overall food supply is, at this very moment in time, at a tipping point. If we do not, as a nation, address the rising challenges immediately, Canadian consumers could see a decrease in the amount and variety of food at their local grocery stores as well as higher prices, in the months ahead."
She said the first concern for many producers is the ongoing labour shortage and the impact both at the farm gate and in processing plants. Robinson, who is also a board member of the Canadian Agriculture Human Resource Council, said many farmers don't have enough workers to consider planting a crop.
"In addition, farmers are seeing alarming uncertainty in their markets and not knowing if we will be able to get to market the food we grow is eroding the confidence our farmers need to invest the hundreds of millions of dollars to plant a crop," she told reporters from across the country. "Difficult decisions are being made right now about whether to plant a crop or leave fields unplanted. Or plant crops that require less labour and costly inputs – like growing soybeans for animal feed instead of tomatoes for people."
Even if planting goes ahead, she said there are also fears there may not be enough workers to harvest and process the crop. The federation president praised the recent federal announcement of $1500 for each temporary foreign worker to help with the cost of paying and housing the worker during the 14 day self isolation period required under the COVID-19 guidelines before they can take up their duties. She called it a good first step but added much more needs to be done.
Robinson said producers need help in dealing with the added costs COVID-19 is generating at the farm level, including purchasing personal protective equipment for workers and keeping livestock for an extended period of time due to processing plant closures.
"Canadian farmers are feeling increasingly stressed," she said. "In fact, right now some farmers are so worried about the mounting challenges, they are strongly considering stopping their farming operations to stave off financial disaster. This is a potential tragedy. One Canada cannot afford."
Now more than ever, she argued the country needs farmers producing food for the economy to weather the storm. The CFA president pointed out farmers are "resilient, hard working and industrious people by nature. We are not ones to seek handouts. We look to government only as a last resort. People working in agriculture take great pride in the fact that every day we feed Canada."
In an unprecedented time in the country's history, Robinson said Canadians should not have to worry about access to safe, nutritious food. She added "That is why we are drawing attention to this situation now, before things become more dire for farmers and ultimately for consumers."
In order to keep grocery stores well stocked with healthy and affordable food raised by Canadians farmers, she said "We need to know government, as it has done for other industries, is there for our farmers, so that we can continue to do what we do best – grow food to feed all Canadians."
