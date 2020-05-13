Consumers should brace for the fact food will become both more expensive and harder to get unless the federal government steps up to the plate with more backing, warns the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.
While saying she welcomed the $252 million aid package unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau May 5, Mary Robinson said it falls far short of the $2.6 billion her organization had requested to address what she called "acute challenges" facing a wide range of agricultural commodities from across the country.
"We have been extremely vocal in the last few weeks that help is needed now to give producers confidence as they head into another growing season," she said in a joint news conference with representatives of the beef and pork sectors.
The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said producers are making decisions now about what and how much to plant and she warned those decisions could have an impact on the availability and price of products on store shelves as the year progresses.
"With such huge uncertainty in our sector and lack of a firm financial backstop, in essence we are asking our farmers to put themselves and their farms at risk to grow food for Canada," she said. "Many farmers are facing the reality that these risks are too great, and are having to modify their food production plans."
Robinson called the current situation "extraordinary" and repeated the federation's contention that food should be number two on the priority list behind health when it comes to government decision-making. She said the agriculture industry can play a strong role in returning the economy to full strength when the pandemic subsides.
She said farmers have been hit hard from all angles with rising operational costs, reduced processing plant capacity and closures, significant labour shortages and impacts from major reductions in the food service industry all undermining the viability of food producers and processors.
The federation is worried about the government's position on using existing Business Risk Management programs, such as AgriStability, before rolling out additional funds will result in support arriving too late to make a substantial and positive impact on domestic food security. She points out these programs already had gaps and inequities in coverage between commodities.
She said greater reliance on these programs will essentially guarantee some commodities will fall through gaps and absorb an even greater blow from the impacts of the pandemic. She added there is a strong possibility many of these producers will not be able to recover.
"We understand that we aren't the only ones asking for help right now. Many sectors and industries are in desperate need of support," she said. "However, after healthcare, there is nothing more important for Canada during this pandemic than domestic food security."
The federation is asking non-farming Canadians to "tell your MP that you value food grown and made in Canada. Tell them Canadian farmers need the financial confidence to invest today so our nation can eat tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.