Not surprisingly there’s a plaque of former premier J. Angus MacLean just inside the building that bears his name on Great George Street. Despite his many, many accomplishments as a war survivor, federal cabinet minister, leader of the Conservative Party, PEI premier, what’s the very first word identifying who he was? Farmer.
Angus MacLean’s legacy of course includes the Lands Protection Act, which required significant political determination (prevent property rights from being included when repatriating the Constitution) and vision. His “farmer” instincts convinced him that the agriculture policy coming out of the 1970’s Development Plan, specialization and bigger farms, needed some guardrails, and more importantly the stated intention of Irving owned Cavendish Farms to acquire more land to support their french fry operation had to be stopped.
It began with hearings by the Standing Committee on Agriculture. Afterwards the chair of the committee Gordon Lank, was pretty blunt about its recommendation: "Don't let Cavendish Farms do what they want to do.” There have been tweaks along the way but the Lands Protection Act established limits of 1,000 acres for individuals, and 3,000 acres for corporations.
Here we are almost 40 years later and Dennis King’s Conservative government is promising the Lands Protection Act 2.0. It’s launched Land Matters PEI. There will be public input, and new legislation. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson told the legislature "The Lands Protection Act 2.0 is something that I am going to take pride in doing and we’re going to do it right. We want to consult with Islanders and we want to consult with all the stakeholders.”
What’s interesting are the striking differences between then and now. Again the Irving family played a pivotal role in initiating this new inquiry. Back then it was a corporation, Cavendish Farms, headquartered in Moncton, that wanted to buy land. The french fry business was still small but growing, and there was strong agreement amongst farmers and others that a wealthy corporation could easily purchase a lot of land and, if allowed to grow too many potatoes, farmers would lose any leverage when negotiating a price.
Today, it’s a land purchase by Rebecca Irving, a young woman born and living on PEI, already involved in farming, and her family claims, anxious to do more. Yes not every young farmer could come up with the $5 to 6 Million needed to purchase Brendel Farms, and it took some fancy legal maneuvering to close the sale after it had first been rejected as illegal. Outside legal advice was sought by IRAC, the regulatory agency that monitors land purchases, to discover if this latest sale is legal, and, as of this writing, we still don’t know. However given the call for this new inquiry it would appear legislative changes are needed to prevent something similar from happening again.
PEI’s population make-up has changed a lot in 40 years too. Urbanization and demographics mean growth has been strong in Charlottetown, Summerside and the surrounding communities while rural areas continue to struggle. The same amount of land is being farmed but there are half the number of farmers. This matters because the development of the Water Act has shown that urban Islanders and non-farmers feel every right and reason to influence government policy on farm issues like deep water irrigation wells, and holding ponds, and political parties have shown no desire to push back against these demands. That’s called political clout.
I think we’ll see the same effort to influence land use issues like buffer zones, crop rotations, fall plowing, fall cover crops and so on during this review. There’s already reference to these in the input section of the Land Matters web page.
Kevin Arsenault’s five alarm call for measures to improve and protect soils will add to this push. Arsenault worked closely with Dennis King during the election campaign and was asked to write a report on creating a farmland bank. He did that, but then included a lot of evidence that it’s PEI soils that are really at risk and had to be the government’s first priority.
Another important difference from 40 years ago: the Maritimes remains unceded territory and Miꞌkmaq leaders have gained an important voice on land issues. They will be heard during this inquiry.
And finally there’s the make-up of the legislature. The Conservatives are a minority government supported by the Greens. The Greens may well view this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to put its stamp on land ownership and land use issues that matter to its members. Farmers may again find themselves outgunned politically.
I believe what Angus MacLean really wanted was opportunity for those with a passion for farming, and that passion had to include a deep caring for the land. It’s an intangible in a business that’s become ruthlessly competitive, but that spirit must somehow be captured in the Lands Protection Act 2.0.
