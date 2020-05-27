A request by veteran beekeeper Stan Sandler for a judicial review of the 2019 protocol regarding the importation of honey bees into the province has been denied by Supreme Court Judge Terri MacPherson.
The protocol was implemented by O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson, who was then minister of agriculture and fisheries in the Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan, on January 18 of 2019. The protocol was distributed to Island beekeepers four days later. Sandler, who represented himself during the court proceedings, told the judge he received the email but did not read it until later since he was out of the country.
During the court proceedings, which were held last October, government lawyer Megan Hughes said the protocol was intended to reduce the risk of small hive beetle being introduced on PEI. Madame Justice MacPherson said the protocol set out general restrictions, as well as inspection and transport requirements, for honey bees entering Prince Edward Island for the 2019 season. It also addressed the treatment of bee colonies while they are on Prince Edward Island, and mandated that imported honey bees be removed from the province no later than July 1, 2019.
Sandler argued before the court that the protocol was inadequate to protect the native bee population and asked the court to review the document for both correctness and reasonableness. He also asked for the court to refer the matter back to the minister for further consideration.
The long-time beekeeper argued the protocol did not "adequately address or respond to changes which were subsequently made to the management and restriction of hive movement within the province of Ontario, significant due to the number of Ontario bees imported annually to PEI." He also argued the protocol did not have adequate mitigation or quarantine measures in the event the pest is found here and is based on science that is "unreliable, invalid and logically inconsistent." Sandler maintains the province failed in its duty of care to protect Island beekeepers.
Hughes argued the minister was exercising his lawful authority when the protocol was made. She also asked Judge MacPherson to decide whether the application was made within the allowable time frame laid out in the Judicial Review Act.
In a ruling dated April 30, the judge indicated the act calls for an application to be launched within 30 days but does provide her with some flexibility for extending the time period. She noted Sandler had filed a similar application for a judicial review of a protocol back in 2013 outside the required time frame and his application was dismissed.
"A party seeking an extension of time needs to show there was a bona fide intention to appeal and advance some reasonable explanation for the delay," she wrote.
In order to grant extra time, Madame Justice MacPherson said she would have to be satisfied there are grounds for relief and that the delay would not cause any hardship.
"Applications for leave for extension of time on appeals and other legal proceedings are entertained only with caution. To proceed more leniently would throw the whole judicial system into turmoil." she wrote. "There would be no end to the litigation, and no certainty that a matter is final. A party seeking an extension needs to show that there was a bona fide intention to appeal and some reasonable explanation for the delay."
Sandler noted the email he received on January 22 of last year had a copy of the protocol attached but the dated signature page was not included and he argued he had no way of knowing if the document was signed and in force.
He also argued the importation of bees from Ontario, which is the basis of his application for judicial review, occurred several months after the order was signed. Madame Justice MacPherson dismissed both arguments saying Sandler acknowledged he received the protocol by email on January 22.
"I also note that the applicant clearly states in both the original and amended Notices of Application that he seeks review of the protocol, rather than of the action of importing the bees themselves," she indicated in the judgment.
She also added Sandler did not apply for an extension of time to file the judicial review request. Since no application was filed, she said there is no evidence for the court to consider that would explain the delay.
"The applicant states that the main trigger event which caused him to file the application for judicial review was a decision made by the province of Ontario on March 14, 2019 regarding limiting the movement of bees in that province," the Supreme Court judge pointed out. " Nevertheless, it was almost two months later before he filed the notice. Again, the reasoning for this delay which he offers is that he contacted the Department and discussed whether the change in Ontario’s practices would change the 2019 Protocol. He states that as soon as he found out that it would not, he immediately filed the application, stating, “He (the applicant) could not have been more prompt”.
When his application was filed, Sandler asked for the matter to be considered within 22 days since importation of the bees was to begin in June. However that did not prove possible and the case was not heard until after the bees had entered and left the province.
She said ordering a judicial review now would be prejudicial to the province since the time period covered in the protocol has passed. She ruled the minister of agriculture and fisheries did have the statutory authority to make the order.
The judge described Sandler as "passionate about his cause. He has been a beekeeper for many years and I accept that he is motivated by a desire to protect his industry and the health of the bees which are the foundation of his industry. He has vigorously engaged with the respondent’s officials in order to share his opinion, alternate scientific studies and suggestions as to other possible approaches."
However, she ruled that "The applicant has failed to demonstrate that he had a bona fide intention to appeal the order, he has not provided a reasonable explanation for the delay in filing his notice of application, and I conclude that the merits of his application are not strong. Therefore the applicant’s application for judicial review is dismissed."
