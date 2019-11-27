The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Dick Martin Scholarship Award.
The national scholarships are open to all students enrolled in an occupational health and safety program at an accredited Canadian college or university. CCOHS will award two scholarships worth $3,000-- one to a college student and the other to a student attending university.
Examples of programs eligible for this scholarship include mine safety, occupational or industrial health and safety, industrial hygiene, safety management or other related safety degree program. CCOHS will also award $500 to the academic institutions of each winning student.
Students wishing to apply for the scholarship are required to submit a 1,200-word prevention or technical essay on one of two topics related to occupational health and safety. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. EST, January 31, 2020. Scholarship rules, essay topics, criteria, and other guidelines are available on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/scholarship. The winners will be announced during Occupational Health and Safety Week in May.
