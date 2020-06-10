In partnership with PEI Agromart and Island Lime, the PEI Federation of Agriculture is offering a scholarship of $2,000 for the 2020/21 academic year.
This scholarship is available to: PEI Federation members, their spouses or children who are enrolled in a leadership program that helps expand their knowledge of the industry and promote leadership OR in a post‐secondary or graduate program.
Unsuccessful applicants may apply in subsequent years but no applicant will be eligible for a second award. The successful candidate will be asked to provide confirmation of enrolment and applicants will be screened and successful applicants will be selected for an interview.
Applications will be evaluated on the following: A 250 word summary outlining: farming background, industry involvement , volunteer and community service and long term goals. The application form must be accompanied by two letters of endorsement. The application deadline is July 1.
