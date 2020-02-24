Seeds of Community will be holding Seedy Saturdays during March to save and exchange
seeds, and to learn how seed-saving can increase community resilience.
The events are free of charge but donations are gratefully accepted. This year's events will be centered on the concept of food sovereignty and building a food system in which communities have control over the production, trade, and consumption of their food. The sessions will be held March 7 at Confederation Centre Public Library, March 14 at the Summerside Rotary Library, March 21 at the Montague Rotary Library and March 28 at the Breadalbane Hall. The library sessions will go from 1-3 p.m. while the final session is slated for 3-5 p.m.
